HOA Speaker calls for law to criminalize obscene social media posts

House Speaker Halson Moultrie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Speaker of the House of Assembly Halson Moultrie suggested yesterday the time has come for Parliament to consider amending legislation to criminalize obscene posts on social media.
“Social media reports and postings that seem to be very, very callus; very insensitive and in some cases unlawful because I’ve seen some posts on social media that caused me to examine The Bahamas Penal Code to see if there was some reform to the code with respect to obscenity,” Moultrie said during the mid-year budget debate.
“Persons are able to actually make video posts with their faces exposed and using the most obscene language. I have been following the news and I have not been hearing of any arrests.
“The member for Golden Isles raised the point with respect to those young students making some most unfortunate remarks.
“And I believe it is unfortunate that the minister of national security is not here at this time, but something has got to be done.
Moultrie said the issue is “eroding the very morale fabric of our society”.
Moultrie said the issue is "eroding the very morale fabric of our society".

"Something must be done to stop the obscenities in particular that are being disseminated via social media," the speaker said.