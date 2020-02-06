Heart Bahamas Gala to help raise funds for hurricane relief

Heart Bahamas Gala set for Saturday
By WECT Staff
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Caribbean Socialites of S.E North Carolina are hosting the Heart Bahamas Gala on Saturday, Feb. 15 to help raise funds for the Bahamas Red Cross.
Hurricane survivors Brittany and Chris Pennerman, who survived the devastation the Bahamas suffered during Hurricane Dorian, will share their story at the event.
The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Events! On Front located at 130 N. Front Street in Wilmington.
Dress for the event is red and white formal attire.
Tickets for the event are $65 each or $120 for a couple. For more information on the events and tickets, click here.
