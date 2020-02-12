Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Grand Bahama SMEs to benefit from $1 million Bacardi pledge
By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bacardi, the largest privately held and family owned spirits company in the world has pledged $1 million in direct support to small and medium sized businesses on Grand Bahama in the post-Dorian recovery efforts.
According to a statement by the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), GBPA executives along with executives of Mercy Corps along with the American Red Cross welcomed executives of Bacardi Ltd as an official supporting partner of Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts last month.
The group visited Grand Bahama for a ceremonial signing and press conference, announcing the nearly $1 million in support for economic recovery. The initiative is open to all small businesses affected by Hurricane Dorian, and Bacardi funding will specifically target businesses within the hospitality and tourism sectors. Read more >>