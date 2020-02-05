Grand Bahama Shipyard’s big dock likely to remain offline this year

By Anne Kalosh
Grand Bahama Shipyard’s Drydock No. 2 — the big one — is still not expected to take ships during 2020.
So said Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. during the company’s earnings call Tuesday.
2019 crane collapse
In April last year, a crane collapsed while Oasis of the Seas was in the dock. Eight people sustained injuries and the ship was damaged (and subsequently repaired in Cadiz). There waa structural damage to the dock, too.
‘We do not expect that dock to be back online in 2020, likely in 2021,’ RCL EVP and CFO Jason Liberty said. Read more >>