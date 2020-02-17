Governance reformer slams public education system

Robert Myers - ORG
Myers says many school leavers ill equipped, ‘massive problem’ for Gov’t and private sector.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government must do ‘considerably more’ to improve the level of education in the public school system, a well-known governance reformer has warned.
Robert Myers, the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) principal stressed the lack of cognitive, social and basic skills among many school leavers is a ‘massive problem’ for both the government and private sector.
He told Eyewitness News while the significant drop in unemployment predicted last week by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis would be welcomed, the ‘more pressing’ long term issue is the ‘deplorable’ state of education.
Myers pointed to the negative impact on employment, the cost of doing business, quality of service and GDP growth.