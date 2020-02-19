Former Bahamas Home Of The Duke Of Windsor And Wallis Simpson Goes On The Market

Sigrist House occupies a sprawling four-care ridge overlooking lagoons, golf links and the distant ocean. Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty.
After King Edward VIII abdicated the British throne to live with the woman he loved, he was made Governor of the Bahamas, a job that conveniently took him away from England. In 1940, while the Governor’s Mansion was being redecorated to Wallis Simpson’s liking, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor lived at Sigrist House.
Built in 1939 by British aviation pioneer Sir Frederick Sigrist, the main 15,000 square foot residence occupies four acres on the crest of Prospect Ridge in Cable Beach, Nassau. The estate consists of a four- bedroom-suite main residence, two four-bedroom guesthouses and a three-bedroom apartment, making for a total of 15 bedrooms. There are 13 baths and two half baths.
Now Sigrist House is for sale, offered for $8.5 million by Mark Hussey of Damianos Sotheby's International Realty.