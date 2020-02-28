Friday, February 28, 2020
Ex-Ag Slams 'Absurdity' Of Financial Crime Listing
An ex-attorney general has slammed the “absurdity” of the criteria that will determine whether The Bahamas should be removed from an anti-financial crime monitoring list.
Alfred Sears, pictured, said the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) assertion - that it needs to assess whether this nation has “sufficient political will” to sustain reforms to its anti-money laundering and counter terror financing regime - introduces “subjective” and “unverifiable” mechanisms into The Bahamas’ efforts to escape its surveillance.
Questioning whether such standards would be applied to the likes of the US, Canada and the European nations, Mr Sears argued that the new laws, strengthened regulatory bodies and increased investigations/prosecutions of financial crime resulting from The Bahamas’ implementation of the October 2018 “action plan” agreed with the FATF should be evidence aplenty of “political will”.
While there was “no question” that The Bahamas needed to escape the FATF’s monitoring list, given the negative impact for its international financial centre and trade model, the former attorney general said the assessment criteria further highlighted the need for all global anti-financial crime initiatives to be placed under the United Nations (UN) supervision. Read more >>
