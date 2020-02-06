Economy Fears: Bahamas Ranked World's Sixth Most Expensive State

Matt Aubry, executive director of the Organization for Responsible Governance. Photo: Shawn Hanna/Tribune Staff
Tribune Business Editor
The Bahamas’ ranking as the world’s sixth most expensive nation to live in highlights “a fundamental challenge related to the country’s economic viability”, it was argued last night.
Matt Aubry, the Organisation for Responsible Governance’s (ORG) executive director, said the findings by CEOWORLD magazine exposed the “tremendous” burden imposed on lower income Bahamians by the ever-increasing cost of living and growing “wealth disparity” between rich and poor.
He told Tribune Business that many households and small businesses were “struggling to manage” in this environment, and having to be “super stringent with their money” to make ends meet, thereby acting as a further drag on economic growth. Read more >>
