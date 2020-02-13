Thursday, February 13, 2020
Easy like Sunday morning: Better in the Bahamas
If sipping rum punch by the water’s edge sounds better than trudging through the snow, you’re in business in The Bahamas. Less than four hours in the air from Montreal, take the plunge with nonstop flights aboard Air Canada and Sunwing to the capital city of Nassau and the popular Out Islands. Whether you’re on the hunt for pampering, privacy or a party on the beach, you’ll find plenty of reasons to swap the snowsuits for swimsuits on the 700 islands and cays that make up The Bahamas. Read more >>
Posted by Derek Catalano at 5:34 AM