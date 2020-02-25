Doctors urge caution on marijuana issue

President of the Medical Association of The Bahamas Dr. Marcus Cooper (left) presents the association’s position paper on medical cannabis to Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands on Friday.
In a report titled “Position Paper on Medical Marijuana”, which was submitted to Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands on Friday, MAB called for government to consider the health of its citizens above any potential economic benefit that might result from decriminalization of the drug.
“The Medical Association of The Bahamas believes that there is sufficient evidence to endorse the use of pharmaceutical cannabinoids” for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV), chronic pain, multiple sclerosis and HIV/AIDS particularly for loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, the report states. Read more >>