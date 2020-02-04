Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Disney Launches New Website for Second Private Island in the Bahamas
by Becky Burkett
On January 29, Disney Cruise Line registered the domain LighthousePointBahamas.com and subsequently launched a brand-new informational site about its second private cruise destination.
The project was announced previously and is located at the southern point of Eleuthera. Disney made a commitment to The Bahamas, saying they will hire Bahamians to work at its new cruise destination. Even the website was designed by a local Bahamian company called Felicia Creative. The new website gives detailed illustrated concept site plans as well. Read more >>