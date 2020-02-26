Disney is building a new resort on a private island in the Bahamas — here's what it will look like

Lighthouse Point is expected to open in 2022 or 2023.
If you've ever wanted to vacation on a Caribbean island with Mickey Mouse and friends, you could soon be in luck: Disney Cruise Line is opening another resort on a private island in the Bahamas in just a few years.
Construction is set to begin this year on Lighthouse Point, with the 751-acre resort on the island of Eleuthera expected to open in late 2022 or early 2023. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the total cost of opening the resort including the purchase of the land and construction could fall between $250 million to $400 million.