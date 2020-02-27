Thursday, February 27, 2020

Diary of Souls: Ringplay Season's Second Production


Diary of Souls

Three more performances!
February 28-Mar 1, 2020
WVS Theatre

Directed by
Nicolette Bethel and Renee Caesar
with
T-Day Pierre Jeudi, Sony Jean-Jacques, Esther Louis,
Brentwood Burrows, Cade Darling, and Shireen Seymour
R-L: T-Day Pierre Jeudi, Esther Louis, Sony Jean-Jacques
Photo by Brentwood Burrows

Ian Chinaka Strachan's Diary of Souls


The dead have no need for secrets.
Ian Chinaka Strachan’s Diary of Souls opened on February 21, 2020, to appreciative houses. T-Day Jeudi, Sony Jean-Jacques, Esther Louis, Cade Darling and Shireen Seymour presented the timeless story to tears and applause. On Saturday evening, Brentwood Burrows wrenched hearts with his interpretation of Ishmael, the Defence Force seaman tortured by what he has seen and done.
"Absolutely amazing, absolutely incredible, heartfelt, deep. Respectful, reverent, irreverent, crazy. I love the script ... I cannot believe how difficult that story must have been for those actors to tell. The play ... had me angry, it had me furious, it had me thinking more than anything, and it had me focussed. It made me ask what I could do to help."
Jasper Haeward,
Nassau, The Bahamas

"I urge you to go and see Ian Strachan’s Diary of Souls—you won’t be the same when it’s done ....brilliant acting that challenges our very humanity."
Adrian Archer,
Nassau, The Bahamas

"I cried, I laughed, got a bit uncomfortable, but loved every minute of it. If you haven't seen it you should."
Janet Dolce,
Nassau, The Bahamas

"The message was clear: 'Haitian life matters.' We are all brothers, all from Africa, all slaves descendants. We have to live together so let's make our relationship better!"
Shireen Seymour, T-Day Pierre Jeudi, Brentwood Burrows,
Esther Louis, Sony Jean-Jacques
Photo courtesy of T-Day Jeudi 
Don’t miss it! Three more performances—Friday February 28, Saturday February 29, March 1. You have three more chances to see this, one of the finest Bahamian plays, performed by a cast for which it is closer to home than ever before.
"Respekte moun ki mouri!"

Esther Louis, Cade Darling, Shireen Seymour,
T-Day Pierre Jeudi, Sony Jean-Jacques.
Photo by Adrian Archer

Diary of Souls by Ian Chinaka Strachan debuted to critical acclaim on July 1, 1999 at the C. W. Sawyer Primary School. It has been performed in Nassau, Abaco, Grand Bahama, Barbados and Louisiana, always with the same impact.

Three more performances only in the Winston V. Saunders Theatre, February 28-Mar 1, 2020. Come see this once-in-a-leap-year play!!
"Official reports say that on July 10, 1990 the Bahamas Defense Force vessel, Yellow Elder, intercepted a Haitian sloop and began to tow it into Blackpoint, Exuma. Reports say the vessel capsized when the refugees panicked because the towline came free and the boat dipped. Thirty-nine Haitians were buried in a mass grave on Bitter Guana Cay, an uninhabited island. There were sixty-nine survivors. A coroner's inquest was held in August of that year but none of the Haitian survivors testified at the hearings because they had been repatriated. The rumors on the streets and the confidential testimony of eyewitnesses cntracidts the newspaper reports and the Inquest's findings.

Many more people are said to have died. There is said to be another gravesite. People are said to have been eaten by sharks: men, women and children. Among the rumors are claims that some of the mutilated bodies that were hidden from the public washed into the sea when they were first buried because they were placed too near the shoreline. Some Defense Force officers are said to have suffered serious emotional and psychological distress after this event."

Ian Chinaka Strachan
"Note"
Diary of Souls
Jason Evans' breathtaking set
Ringplay Productions is a repertory theatre production company whose mission is to further the development of the arts in The Bahamas by presenting the best in national, regional and world theatre. Imagined in 1998, it was officially founded in 2001 by some of the most experienced Bahamian theatre personnel. The company staged numerous productions since its launch but is probably best known for its Shakespeare in Paradise Theatre Festival which completed its 11th year in October.
Stay tuned for info about The Foreigner, the next play to be presented in the 2020 Repertory Season!
