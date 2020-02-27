Diary of Souls: Ringplay Season's Second Production

|
Diary of Souls
Three more performances!
February 28-Mar 1, 2020
WVS Theatre
Directed by
Nicolette Bethel and Renee Caesar
with
T-Day Pierre Jeudi, Sony Jean-Jacques, Esther Louis,
Brentwood Burrows, Cade Darling, and Shireen Seymour
R-L: T-Day Pierre Jeudi, Esther Louis, Sony Jean-Jacques
Photo by Brentwood Burrows
Ian Chinaka Strachan's Diary of Souls
The dead have no need for secrets.
Ian Chinaka Strachan’s Diary of Souls opened
on February 21, 2020, to appreciative houses. T-Day Jeudi, Sony
Jean-Jacques, Esther Louis, Cade Darling and Shireen Seymour presented
the timeless story to tears and applause. On Saturday evening, Brentwood
Burrows wrenched hearts with his interpretation of Ishmael, the Defence
Force seaman tortured by what he has seen and done.
"Absolutely
amazing, absolutely incredible, heartfelt, deep. Respectful, reverent,
irreverent, crazy. I love the script ... I cannot believe how difficult
that story must have been for those actors to tell. The play ... had me
angry, it had me furious, it had me thinking more than anything, and it
had me focussed. It made me ask what I could do to help."
Jasper Haeward,
Nassau, The Bahamas
"I urge you to go and see Ian Strachan’s Diary of Souls—you won’t be the same when it’s done ....brilliant acting that challenges our very humanity."
Adrian Archer,
Nassau, The Bahamas
"I cried, I laughed, got a bit uncomfortable, but loved every minute of it. If you haven't seen it you should."
Janet Dolce,
Nassau, The Bahamas
"The
message was clear: 'Haitian life matters.' We are all brothers, all from
Africa, all slaves descendants. We have to live together so let's make
our relationship better!"
Shireen Seymour, T-Day Pierre Jeudi, Brentwood Burrows,
Esther Louis, Sony Jean-Jacques
Photo courtesy of T-Day Jeudi
Don’t miss it! Three more performances—Friday February 28, Saturday February 29, March 1.
You have three more chances to see this, one of the finest Bahamian
plays, performed by a cast for which it is closer to home than ever
before.
"Respekte moun ki mouri!"
Esther Louis, Cade Darling, Shireen Seymour,
T-Day Pierre Jeudi, Sony Jean-Jacques.
Photo by Adrian Archer
Diary of Souls by Ian Chinaka Strachan debuted
to critical acclaim on July 1, 1999 at the C. W. Sawyer Primary School.
It has been performed in Nassau, Abaco, Grand Bahama, Barbados and
Louisiana, always with the same impact.
Three more performances only in the Winston V. Saunders Theatre, February 28-Mar 1, 2020. Come see this once-in-a-leap-year play!!
"Official reports say that on July 10, 1990 the Bahamas Defense Force vessel, Yellow Elder, intercepted
a Haitian sloop and began to tow it into Blackpoint, Exuma. Reports say
the vessel capsized when the refugees panicked because the towline came
free and the boat dipped. Thirty-nine Haitians were buried in a mass
grave on Bitter Guana Cay, an uninhabited island. There were sixty-nine
survivors. A coroner's inquest was held in August of that year but none
of the Haitian survivors testified at the hearings because they had been
repatriated. The rumors on the streets and the confidential testimony
of eyewitnesses cntracidts the newspaper reports and the Inquest's
findings.
Many more people are said to have died. There is said to be another
gravesite. People are said to have been eaten by sharks: men, women and
children. Among the rumors are claims that some of the mutilated bodies
that were hidden from the public washed into the sea when they were
first buried because they were placed too near the shoreline. Some
Defense Force officers are said to have suffered serious emotional and
psychological distress after this event."
Ian Chinaka Strachan
"Note"
Diary of Souls
Jason Evans' breathtaking set
Ringplay Productions is a repertory theatre production company whose
mission is to further the development of the arts in The Bahamas by
presenting the best in national, regional and world theatre. Imagined in
1998, it was officially founded in 2001 by some of the most experienced
Bahamian theatre personnel. The company staged numerous productions
since its launch but is probably best known for its Shakespeare in
Paradise Theatre Festival which completed its 11th year in October.
Stay tuned for info about The Foreigner, the next play to be presented in the 2020 Repertory Season!