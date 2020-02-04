Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Deltec Bank, Bahamas says – Voice Banking Become More Prominent in Coming Years
By ABNewswire
Deltec Bank, Bahamas – “As more institutions start to integrate the technology, using AI and voice in this way will ultimately be fundamental for maintaining a competitive advantage.”
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and voice technology have gone a long way to transforming our personal lives in the last few years. From talking to Google, Alexa and Siri, we can control much of what we do without even lifting a finger. Whilst the case for using voice is quite clear in these applications, there are other industries where it could be advantageous but, voice remains largely untested.
One such industry is banking. Read more >>
