Coronavirus: Six released from quarantine, no symptoms of the virus discovered

Coronavirus quarantine costs soar to nearly $85,000 and is expected to rise, says health minister
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Health officials yesterday confirmed six people have been released from quarantine after they showed no symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
The World Health Organization announced the official name for the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19.
To date, there remains no suspected, reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas. Currently, there are more than forty-four thousand (44,000) cases confirmed on Mainland China, with at least one thousand (1000) deaths with spread to at least twenty-seven (27) countries.
The Ministry of Health can advise that update meetings were held with operational stakeholders regarding the implementation of the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP).
"The number of persons arriving at Bahamian ports for processing and screening for quarantine measures has declined," read a Ministry of Health update.