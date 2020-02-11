Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Coronavirus Latest: Cruise Ship Finally Set To Depart For Bahamas After Delay For Passenger Testing
BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Bayonne over coronavirus fears is scheduled to finally set sail for the Bahamas Monday afternoon.
The Anthem of the Seas has been docked since Friday.
Twenty seven passengers who recently traveled from China were screened for the virus. Four were hospitalized, but tested negative.
Crews cleaned the ship as an added precaution. Read more >>