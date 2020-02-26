Coronavirus is definitely coming — these are the steps you need to take today

By CW Headley
Until a viable coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine passes clinical trials, sanitation is likely our best shot at surviving the impending pandemic.
Just this morning federal health officials released a press statement warning Americans about an inevitable outbreak within the U.S. “Disruption to everyday life may be severe,” explained Nancy Messonnier, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”Schools in some areas could be forced to close, businesses temporarily shuttered.” Read more >>