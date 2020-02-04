Chinese Embassy: Coronavirus is the common enemy, not Chinese citizens

Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy Haigang Yin
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – It is the hope of the Chinese Embassy in The Bahamas that the government’s travel restrictions on China – amid the global outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus – does not affect the normal movement of people and trade.
In an interview with Eyewitness News Online, Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy Haigang Yin expressed the Chinese government’s confidence in “containing and overcoming the virus”.
Yin said the embassy has impressed upon the Bahamian government that once the situation is under control all travel bans should be lifted. Read more >>