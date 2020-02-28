China just banned the trade and consumption of wild animals.

Experts think the coronavirus jumped from live animals to people at a market.
The closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China. Getty Images.
China's wildlife-farming industry, valued at $74 billion, has been permanently shut down.
On Monday, the nation's legislature banned the buying, selling, and eating of wild animals in an effort to prevent zoonotic diseases from jumping from animals to people.
The novel coronavirus, which has killed at least 2,700 people, is thought to have been transmitted to humans by pigs, civets, or pangolins at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China. Read more >>