China Ban May Relax To 14 Days

Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands
HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands said yesterday the government will certainly reconsider a change to the new coronavirus quarantine measures to align The Bahamas with the posture of other countries.
However, the final decision will come from Cabinet, he said, although he did not disclose when it would be discussed in Cabinet. He was contacted after Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Huang Qinguo noted in a courtesy call on Friday that the border control and quarantine measures taken by The Bahamas in view of the deadly virus outbreak in China are stricter than other countries.
During the meeting, Mr Qinguo expressed the hope that with health improvements in China, the timeframe surrounding quarantine in The Bahamas will change.
Among border security measures in the wake of the virus outbreak, the Bahamas is denying entry to non-residents who visited China within 20 days of presentation while returning residents will be quarantined for an incubation period of 14 days.
However, Chinese officials want officials to reduce the 20-day stipulation to 14 days.