Celebrating Bahamian Culture

The design for Lighthouse Point will be inspired by the natural environment and celebrate the culture and spirit of The Bahamas.
Over the past year, Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde, whose work includes the design of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park in Orlando and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, has spent extensive time with local artists and cultural experts in The Bahamas. Together, they have explored arts and cultural sites across New Providence and Eleuthera, from Junkanoo shacks to noted art galleries. Kevin Cooper, a master artist from Eleuthera and Antonius Roberts, a master artist from Nassau, are anchoring Disney’s efforts to work with the local creative community. Read more >>