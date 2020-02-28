Big Bahamas Margaritaville Resort in Peril? Depends on Whom You Ask

An existing Margaritaville restaurant and lounge in the Bahamas disputes plans to use the Margaritaville name on a new resort complex in Nassau.
There’s a chance a much-anticipated Margaritaville-branded resort and entertainment complex in the Bahamas might have to pick a new name and skip the decor evoking Jimmy Buffett’s hit song, attorneys say.
The 6-acre Pointe residential, hotel, marina, restaurant and bar development to be finished this year in Nassau is set to include a Margaritaville Beach Resort and One Particular Harbour condominium, named after another Buffett song.
This doesn’t sit well with the owner of an existing Margaritaville restaurant, store and bar with live entertainment on Paradise Island, who accused Margaritaville of breaching their 2014 exclusive trademark use agreement by licensing the name to the nearby Nassau complex. Read more >>