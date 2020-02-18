Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Banyan Tree signs first property in Bahamas
By Megha Paul
Island Developers and Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts have announced a partnership to introduce the first Banyan Tree first property in the Bahamas. Located just 48 nautical miles and a 20-minute seaplane ride from Miami, Banyan Tree illa Bahamas is set on 40 acres of pristine Atlantic oceanfront and Bimini bayfront properties.
The eco-conscious resort, designed by architect Chad Oppenheim, will consist of 50 keys and 54 luxury residences. Exclusively offering the first, authentic Maldives-style overwater bungalows in the Caribbean, the resort brings an entirely new vision to the Bahamas. Hotel suites include private terraces and plunge pools, a signature of Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts. Read more >>
