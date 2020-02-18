Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Bank of Bahamas records $2.2 mil. half year profit
By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bank of The Bahamas (BOB) continues to report positive growth, with its half year profits just over $2 million.
The troubled BISX-listed bank began to return to profitability in its fiscal year 2018 after suffering five years of consecutive net losses.
During the fiscal year 2020, the Bank recorded a net income of $2.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019.
BOB’s managing director Kenrick Brathwaite said: “We remain committed to our expanded Strategic Plan which encompasses the strengthening of our systems, products and overall customer service." Read more >>