Bahamians under 21 with minor offenses and first time offenders urged to apply to get records expunged

Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee Committee chairman Paul Farquharson (left) and committee member Paul Rolle (right) paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis (center) at the Office of the Prime Minister last month.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Chairman of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee Paul Farquharson is calling on first time-offenders with minor offenses and those under 21 to apply to the Ministry of National Security to have their records expunged.
Farquharson has ensured that all backlog applications have already been dealt with.
The committee was appointed in September 2019.
Under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act (Amendment) 2015, people who have committed murder, manslaughter, treason, armed robbery, rape or possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply cannot have their records expunged.
All other offenses can be expunged on application to the committee. Read more >>