Saturday, February 29, 2020
Bahamian Art & Culture : No. 409 : 02.28.20
This week, Bahamian Art & Culture Newsletter celebrates our 20th Anniversary with this our 409th issue!! 20 years of sharing Bahamian art & culture to the world! Thank you for being a part of this work!
Featuring Bahamian artists, events: Diary of Souls, The Nassau Music Society Warp Trio! Concerts, Wendall Jones Exhibition, John Cox, Tyrone Ferguson, Claudette Dean, Theodore Elyett, Nagb Bahamas, Nowé H. Harris-Smith, Spurgeonique Morley, Doongalik Studios Art Gallery, D'Aguilar Art Foundation - DAF, and more!