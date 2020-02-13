Thursday, February 13, 2020
Bahamas Tourism celebrates launch of United Airlines nonstop flight from Denver to Nassau
Representatives of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation (BMOTA) traveled to Denver, Colorado to host events for over 20 media and influencers and over 140 of the area’s top travel agents. These meetings delivered the important message that The Islands Of The Bahamas are Still Rockin’ and easier to access than ever for Colorado travelers, thanks to United Airlines’ new nonstop airlift from Denver to Nassau. Read more >>