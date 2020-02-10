Monday, February 10, 2020
Bahamas struggle to recover before the next hurricane season is upon them
By WQAD Digital Team
(CNN) — There are signs of recovery in the Abaco Islands, five months after Hurricane Dorian decimated this part of the Bahamas.
In Marsh Harbor, for example, work crews and volunteers are gutting homes, repairing roofs and clearing streets.
But in other parts of town, stray dogs are the only signs of life, and only the distant sounds of chainsaws and hammers pierce the eerie quiet.
In fact, some of the areas devastated by the storm appear untouched since the hurricane made landfall, without a person in sight.
Utilities have been slow to come back.