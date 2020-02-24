Bahamas ranks high in mobile connectivity, report finds

The State of the Digital Economy in the Commonwealth, published by the Commonwealth Secretariat, found that The Bahamas recorded a 70.3 mobile connectivity index score.
The State of the Digital Economy in the Commonwealth, published by the Commonwealth Secretariat, found that The Bahamas recorded a 70.3 mobile connectivity index score, trailing Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Singapore and Australia which held the top spot.
The findings were based on data from GSMA, an industry association that represents the interests of mobile network operators.
The report also found that The Bahamas ranked 35th among Commonwealth countries on the ITU’s ICT regulatory tracker, which identifies trends in ICT legal regulatory frameworks.
The report also found that on average Commonwealth countries reached 48 percent internet penetration in 2017.