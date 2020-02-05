Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Bahamas Petroleum Company - Countdown has begun
Bahamas Petroleum Company (LON:BPC) is in the final stages of completing the funding necessary to drill its inaugural exploration well (Perseverance-01) offshore Bahamas, which it expects to spud in the second quarter of 2020. The current valuation is inline with its peers, but with an estimated 1,030mln barrels of Prospective Resources (UBEST) targeted by its first well, a successful discovery will see the potential to see fair value rise to $1,014mm (36p/share), over 10x the current share price. Read more >>