Bahamas on Full Display at South Florida Mega Mall

Bahamas spectacular at Sawgrass Mills Mall
The domination features large Bahamas banners hanging throughout the mall and a spectacular banner in a wide-open area where three of the mall’s avenues meet. Bahamas tourism representatives and their partners are on hand at a booth in the mall between 12 noon and 6 pm each Thursday through Sunday in Avenue Two, just outside of Godiva Chocolate Store.
At The Bahamas booth shoppers can receive updates, informational flyers, and promotional items, as well as information on specials from Bahamas travel vendors and register to win prize giveaways.
Bahamas Sr. Marketing Representative, Adrian Kemp, at Bahamas Booth in Sawgrass Mills Mall. providing information and answering questions for interested shoppers.
The current activation at the mall is a repeat of early last year when The Bahamas brand dominated the mall’s Avenues Two, Three and Four. Director of Sales for the Bahamas Tourist Office (BTO), Florida, Mrs. Betty Bethel-Moss, had said that the mall promotion provided a “one of a kind opportunity for The Islands Of The Bahamas to be showcased at a venue that attracts such a large number of shoppers daily translating into massive visibility and exposure for our Islands.”
Bahamas Poster in Sawgrass Mills Mall
Bahamas swimming pigs featured in poster in Sawgrass Mills Mall