Bahamas Cannabis Legalization Plan May Depend, in Part, on a Survey

The National Commission on Marijuana, split on adult use legalization, puts the question to the public.
Bahamians will have a chance in the coming weeks to weigh in, through a survey, on the scope of the country’s cannabis reforms. The result will help shape legislation and the nation’s next steps.
The survey comes after a preliminary version of the National Commission on Marijuana’s report, presented in Parliament by Prime Minister Hubert Minnis last week, indicated that the Commission is split on whether to recommend legalizing cannabis for adult use. So before proposing legislation on cannabis reform, the Commission agreed to consult the public.
“We want to hear from everybody to get a further feel for what Bahamians think about this issue,” Quinn McCartney, the Commission’s co-chairman, said during a press conference last week, as he explained that the in-person canvassing process that regulators will use for the national survey will be done across all of the Bahamas’ 30 inhabited islands. Read more >>