Bahamas Beat Mexico, 76-59

D'Shon Taylor (left) and Dominick Bridgewater in action. Photos: 10th Year Seniors
Tribune Sports Reporter
In a complete turnaround from game one, the Bahamas men's national basketball team protected home court and emerged with a dominant win over Mexico in game two in the first window of FIBA AmeriCup Qualifiers.
The Bahamas allowed just eight points in the third and led by as much as 23 en route to a 76-59 win last night at the Atlantis resort to even the series at 1-1. Read more >>