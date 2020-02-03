Baha Men’s Isaiah Taylor elevated

Isaiah Taylor, leader of the Grammy-award winning Baha Men will be awarded the Ronnie Butler Lifetime Achievement Award when the 2020 Elevation Awards are held on Saturday, April 4 at Sapodilla Estate, West Bay Street.
It’s an award Taylor said means a lot to him, and not because he’s receiving an award, but because he said there are always people that are just as worthy of and can receive the award.
“It’s also good to know that all the work you put in, that someone notices,” said Taylor who also added that it was great to be alive to receive it.
"Anytime someone gives you a candy you learn to appreciate it, because they didn't have to give it to you. When I got the call, I was shocked," he said. "I wasn't expecting it, but I honestly do appreciate it."