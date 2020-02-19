American Airlines Returns to Grand Bahama

The beach at the Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach in Grand Bahama.
In a tremendously important step for Grand Bahama’s post-Dorian recovery, American Airlines has officially resumed its flights to the island.
American has relaunched daily nonstop flights between Miami and Freeport, Grand Bahama.
“American has proudly served the Bahamas for more than 30 years and we are thrilled to be able to once again connect Freeport and Marsh Harbour to the world,” said Richard Elieson, American’s Vice President of International Operations and President of Cargo. “Air connectivity is critical to ongoing recovery efforts.” Read more >>