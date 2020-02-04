Tuesday, February 4, 2020
A Former Attorney General Just Asked The Bahamas to Strongly Target Crypto Dominance
By Ibiam Wayas
John McKendrick QC, a former Caribbean attorney general of Anguilla, has urged the Bahamas to join other countries to regulate digital currency to overcome local challenges with economic scale, according to Tribune Business.
The ex-top law enforcement officer suggested that the country should “get into that race [cryptocurrency regulation]” by using its digital Sand Dollar, to set up the framework for digital assets like cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings (ICOs). Read more >>