242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: February 20th 2020

Sending in the ReInforcements
For
residents in storm-ravaged Abaco, the past few months of Dorian
recovery have been slow and stressful. In the immediate aftermath of the
massive storm, help poured into the Abacos, however as the story has
faded from public consciousness, so has the level of assistance.
European Union removes The Bahamas from tax watchlist
The
European Union’s Economic and Financial Affairs Council completely
removed The Bahamas from its List of Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions for
Tax Purposes, at their meeting in Brussels today. In a statement this
morning, the EU confirmed that The Bahamas has implemented the necessary
reforms to meet the EU criteria on tax governance and cooperation on
tax matters. The Government welcomes this decision and the positive
impact it should have on growth to investor confidence in the industry.
In
March 2019, The Bahamas was placed on the EU’s Annex II “the greylist”.
While different from the more serious Annex I “the blacklist” of the EU
List of Non-Cooperative Jurisdiction for Tax Purposes, The Bahamas was
still subject to ongoing monitoring by the EU with respect to the
implementation of economic substance requirements.
“A Shift; The Packaging Of Insurance Catches Mass Attention By The Bahamian Business Community”
Insurance
is one of those things that has for a long time served as a business
woe for many local businessmen and women, as it can be entirely out of
reach. Some find insurance a challenge because their team is too small
to qualify. Others find premier insurance rather expensive for the
individual when not a part of a group or company among other similar
scenarios.
The
Western New Providence Association (WNPA) charted its course in late
2018 to remedy this precise need, among other local business-related
challenges that stood unaddressed.
Its
pilot offering, the launch of its group health insurance platform,
provides its member companies and their employee’s access to otherwise
unattainable insurance rates and benefits through the assemblage of each
member into a single group proving true its motto; “strength in
numbers”.
Abaco Small Home Repair Office Launched
MARSH
HARBOUR – The Bahamas Disaster Reconstruction Authority opened its
Abaco Small Home Repair Program Office in Marsh Harbour on Monday to
assist Bahamians whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane
Dorian.
Prime
Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis launched the program on
February 10 with the opening of the Authority’s Freeport, Grand Bahama
office.
The
program allows qualifying Bahamian homeowners to use purchase orders to
obtain building materials and other items related to home restoration.
There
are four categories for which purchase orders will be granted.
Residents whose homes were assessed with minimal damage will be eligible
for $2,500 in purchase orders; those with medium damage will be
eligible for $5,000 in purchase orders; those with major damage will be
eligible for $7,500 in purchase orders; and those whose homes were
destroyed will be eligible for $10,000 in purchase orders.
Salina Point Primary Project Aims to Preserve Environment,
While Assisting StudentWho
‘Loves to Help Others’
SALINA
POINT, Acklins – School officials and students at the Salina Point
Primary School in Salina Point, Acklins, have become great examples of
how schools can effect positive change within their communities while
also helping to preserve the environment with the launch of a Tyre
Recycling/Refurbishment Project.
Taking
note of the number of old tyres strewn about the community and within
the vicinity of the school’s campus, they decided to do something about
it and launched an Art Project aimed at recycling/refurbishing the tyres
into decorative pieces of art, while also taking special measures to
ensure the tyres would not become homes for mosquitoes.
Removal from the EU’s Tax Watch List Confirms The Bahamas Has Implemented Necessary Reforms
NASSAU,
The Bahamas -- Acting Prime Minister the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest
explained that the removal of The Bahamas from the European Union’s (EU)
tax watch list is confirmation that The Bahamas has implemented the
necessary reforms to meet the EU criteria on tax governance and
cooperation on tax matters.
“It
is confirmation that The Bahamas’ financial services industry is stable
and governed by a sound regulatory regime,” the Acting Prime Minister
added as he brought remarks at the Bahamas Financial Services Board
Industry Development Series: ‘Financial Crimes Enforcement, Compliance
and Risk Management’ at the British Colonial Hilton, Wednesday, February
19, 2020.
‘Best Job Ever’
Royal Caribbean Bahamian Job Numbers Soar, 344 on Staff
After
nearly a decade in the hotel sector, Seville Smith was a rising star at
a major resort in The Bahamas when an ad caught her eye. Royal
Caribbean International was hosting a job fair in Nassau, kicking off a
robust campaign aimed at hiring more Bahamians.
Smith
thought of the possibilities of learning about different cultures and
new opportunities, took a chance, applied and was instantly bounced up
to the next round of interviews.
Less
than two years later, the hospitality sector phenom who went from hotel
to cruise is island office administrator for Perfect Day at Coco Cay, a
demanding position that requires full-on team coordination to handle up
to 5,000 guests a day when one of the larger Oasis-class ships calls on
the destination in the Berry Islands.
Seniors Treated to 'A Walk Down Memory Lane’
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – More than 250 seniors from the ten urban renewal centres
in New Providence participated in the annual Urban Renewal Commission’s
Valentine’s Day Extravaganza.
Held,
February 14 at the Mall-at-Marathon, the extravaganza has mushroomed
from home visits to seniors in the various urban communities into a day
of fun-filled activity that includes a movie with the accompanying
treats, old school music and dancing courtesy of the Urban Renewal Pop
Band.
Officials
say the movie, the carefully selected music and the dancing provides
the “older more experienced persons with a walk down memory lane.”
Minister
of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell,
told the gathering that it was no accident/coincidence that the Urban
Renewal Commission “chose Valentine’s Day as one the many days it uses
to show appreciation to the nation’s older, more experienced citizens.”
Preparations for Census 2020 Begins with Pre-Test Training Census Workers Get First Introduction to New Questionnaire
Forty
Census workers were introduced to the questions in the new 2020 Census,
as part of a training session for the upcoming Census Pre-Test. The
Department of Statistics hosted the event for manager, supervisors and
future enumerators, today, as part of an ongoing training series.
“In
March we plan to launch the official Census Pre-Test in New Providence
and Grand Bahama, which is an important exercise to test all of our
systems and train personnel ahead of the official country-wide Census in
September.
The
training which began today, is focused on the content of the Census
questionnaire, ensuring that all Census workers have a proper
understanding of the content and the way answers must be coded in the
system,” said Leona Wilson, Acting Director, Department of Statistics.
“Over
the course of this week we will be looking at all of the sections of
the Census questionnaire, and explain the different concepts and
definitions. The Census uses international classifications, which
sometimes differ from the common understanding of terms.
Minister of Tourism Launches WBFF Pageant
Inbox
The
Ministry of Tourism & Aviation today hosted a press conference to
announce launch of the World Beauty Fitness and Fashion (WBFF) pageant.
Minister of Tourism and Aviation, the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar led the
press conference in the Rose Island Room, Baha Mar. He is pictured
centre with Baha Mar's president Graeme Davis at right, and MOTA Sports
Manager Jeff Rodgers. Also pictured are Paul and Allison Dillett, WBFF
president and vice-president. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)
|
|
February 29th 2020
- Party for the animals 7pm
March 1st 2020
Mural Open Call: The Evolution of Bahamian Identity/The National Art Gallery
March 7th 2020
- BNT Pig Roast Dinner and Bon Fire 7pm
March 28th 2020
- Years of Scout Service 7pm
|
|
February 22nd 2020
- Wellness Walk, Jog, Run and Push”- Taino Beach /7:30
March 5th - 7th 2020
- A sustainable Grand Bahama Exhibition
March 7th 2020
- Ocean View Retirement Village First Annual Alzheimer's Symposium
The Great Room, Ocean View Retirement Village/9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.
- Humane Society Pub Quiz/ Garden of the Groves 6pm dining and 7.30 pm quiz start
March 12th 2020
- Kidney Day: Annual Candlelight Memorial Service /7:00 p.m. |Kidney Centre Grounds
March 21st 2020
- Humane Society’s President’s Cocktail Party/Garden of the Groves/ 6:00 pm
|