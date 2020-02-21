Friday, February 21, 2020

#242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: February 20th 2020

Sending in the ReInforcements

For residents in storm-ravaged Abaco, the past few months of Dorian recovery have been slow and stressful. In the immediate aftermath of the massive storm, help poured into the Abacos, however as the story has faded from public consciousness, so has the level of assistance.
European Union removes The Bahamas from tax watchlist

The European Union’s Economic and Financial Affairs Council completely removed The Bahamas from its List of Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions for Tax Purposes, at their meeting in Brussels today. In a statement this morning, the EU confirmed that The Bahamas has implemented the necessary reforms to meet the EU criteria on tax governance and cooperation on tax matters. The Government welcomes this decision and the positive impact it should have on growth to investor confidence in the industry.

In March 2019, The Bahamas was placed on the EU’s Annex II “the greylist”. While different from the more serious Annex I “the blacklist” of the EU List of Non-Cooperative Jurisdiction for Tax Purposes, The Bahamas was still subject to ongoing monitoring by the EU with respect to the implementation of economic substance requirements.
“A Shift; The Packaging Of Insurance Catches Mass Attention By The Bahamian Business Community”
﻿
Insurance is one of those things that has for a long time served as a business woe for many local businessmen and women, as it can be entirely out of reach. Some find insurance a challenge because their team is too small to qualify. Others find premier insurance rather expensive for the individual when not a part of a group or company among other similar scenarios.
The Western New Providence Association (WNPA) charted its course in late 2018 to remedy this precise need, among other local business-related challenges that stood unaddressed.

﻿Its pilot offering, the launch of its group health insurance platform, provides its member companies and their employee’s access to otherwise unattainable insurance rates and benefits through the assemblage of each member into a single group proving true its motto; “strength in numbers”. 
Abaco Small Home Repair Office Launched

MARSH HARBOUR – The Bahamas Disaster Reconstruction Authority opened its Abaco Small Home Repair Program Office in Marsh Harbour on Monday to assist Bahamians whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis launched the program on February 10 with the opening of the Authority’s Freeport, Grand Bahama office.

There is online registration at the Authority’s website, www.drabahamas.org.

The program allows qualifying Bahamian homeowners to use purchase orders to obtain building materials and other items related to home restoration.

There are four categories for which purchase orders will be granted. Residents whose homes were assessed with minimal damage will be eligible for $2,500 in purchase orders; those with medium damage will be eligible for $5,000 in purchase orders; those with major damage will be eligible for $7,500 in purchase orders; and those whose homes were destroyed will be eligible for $10,000 in purchase orders.
Salina Point Primary Project Aims to Preserve Environment,
While Assisting StudentWho
‘Loves to Help Others’

SALINA POINT, Acklins – School officials and students at the Salina Point Primary School in Salina Point, Acklins, have become great examples of how schools can effect positive change within their communities while also helping to preserve the environment with the launch of a Tyre Recycling/Refurbishment Project.

Taking note of the number of old tyres strewn about the community and within the vicinity of the school’s campus, they decided to do something about it and launched an Art Project aimed at recycling/refurbishing the tyres into decorative pieces of art, while also taking special measures to ensure the tyres would not become homes for mosquitoes.
Removal from the EU’s Tax Watch List Confirms The Bahamas Has Implemented Necessary Reforms

NASSAU, The Bahamas -- Acting Prime Minister the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest explained that the removal of The Bahamas from the European Union’s (EU) tax watch list is confirmation that The Bahamas has implemented the necessary reforms to meet the EU criteria on tax governance and cooperation on tax matters.

“It is confirmation that The Bahamas’ financial services industry is stable and governed by a sound regulatory regime,” the Acting Prime Minister added as he brought remarks at the Bahamas Financial Services Board Industry Development Series: ‘Financial Crimes Enforcement, Compliance and Risk Management’ at the British Colonial Hilton, Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
‘Best Job Ever’ 
Royal Caribbean Bahamian Job Numbers Soar, 344 on Staff

After nearly a decade in the hotel sector, Seville Smith was a rising star at a major resort in The Bahamas when an ad caught her eye. Royal Caribbean International was hosting a job fair in Nassau, kicking off a robust campaign aimed at hiring more Bahamians. 
﻿
Smith thought of the possibilities of learning about different cultures and new opportunities, took a chance, applied and was instantly bounced up to the next round of interviews. 

Less than two years later, the hospitality sector phenom who went from hotel to cruise is island office administrator for Perfect Day at Coco Cay, a demanding position that requires full-on team coordination to handle up to 5,000 guests a day when one of the larger Oasis-class ships calls on the destination in the Berry Islands.

﻿Seniors Treated to 'A Walk Down Memory Lane’

NASSAU, The Bahamas – More than 250 seniors from the ten urban renewal centres in New Providence participated in the annual Urban Renewal Commission’s Valentine’s Day Extravaganza.

Held, February 14 at the Mall-at-Marathon, the extravaganza has mushroomed from home visits to seniors in the various urban communities into a day of fun-filled activity that includes a movie with the accompanying treats, old school music and dancing courtesy of the Urban Renewal Pop Band.

Officials say the movie, the carefully selected music and the dancing provides the “older more experienced persons with a walk down memory lane.”

Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell, told the gathering that it was no accident/coincidence that the Urban Renewal Commission “chose Valentine’s Day as one the many days it uses to show appreciation to the nation’s older, more experienced citizens.”
Preparations for Census 2020 Begins with Pre-Test Training Census Workers Get First Introduction to New Questionnaire

Forty Census workers were introduced to the questions in the new 2020 Census, as part of a training session for the upcoming Census Pre-Test. The Department of Statistics hosted the event for manager, supervisors and future enumerators, today, as part of an ongoing training series.

“In March we plan to launch the official Census Pre-Test in New Providence and Grand Bahama, which is an important exercise to test all of our systems and train personnel ahead of the official country-wide Census in September.

The training which began today, is focused on the content of the Census questionnaire, ensuring that all Census workers have a proper understanding of the content and the way answers must be coded in the system,” said Leona Wilson, Acting Director, Department of Statistics.

“Over the course of this week we will be looking at all of the sections of the Census questionnaire, and explain the different concepts and definitions. The Census uses international classifications, which sometimes differ from the common understanding of terms.
Minister of Tourism Launches WBFF Pageant
Inbox

The Ministry of Tourism & Aviation today hosted a press conference to announce launch of the World Beauty Fitness and Fashion (WBFF) pageant. Minister of Tourism and Aviation, the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar led the press conference in the Rose Island Room, Baha Mar. He is pictured centre with Baha Mar's president Graeme Davis at right, and MOTA Sports Manager Jeff Rodgers. Also pictured are Paul and Allison Dillett, WBFF president and vice-president. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)
Join our
#242
﻿Newsletter
Like our news? Great, send this to your friends and tell them how to join the 242newsbahamas
﻿email list too
﻿#242NewsWeather'cause its always Better in
﻿The Bahamas:
New Providence Events
February 29th 2020
  • Party for the animals 7pm
March 1st 2020
Mural Open Call: The Evolution of Bahamian Identity/The National Art Gallery
March 7th 2020
  • BNT Pig Roast Dinner and Bon Fire 7pm
March 28th 2020
  • Years of Scout Service 7pm
Grand Bahama Events
February 22nd 2020
  • Wellness Walk, Jog, Run and Push”- Taino Beach /7:30
March 5th - 7th 2020
  • A sustainable Grand Bahama Exhibition
March 7th 2020
  • Ocean View Retirement Village First Annual Alzheimer's Symposium 
The Great Room,  Ocean View Retirement Village/9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. 
  • Humane Society Pub Quiz/ Garden of the Groves 6pm dining and 7.30 pm quiz start
 March 12th 2020
  • Kidney Day: Annual Candlelight Memorial Service /7:00 p.m. |Kidney Centre Grounds 
March 21st 2020                 
  • Humane Society’s President’s Cocktail Party/Garden of the Groves/ 6:00 pm
Abaco Events
March 21st 2020
  • Reef Ball 2020
#242newsbahamas
(242) 352-4578
Connect with us
242newsbahamas | Brought to you by:, Barefoot Marketing, P.O.Box F41779, Freeport, GB, Bahamas
Posted by at
Labels: , ,