242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: February 27th 2020

Why do we hate Foreigners so much?


My grandmother and I am sure many other grandmas always used to say to me when I was growing up…don’t get "painted with the same brush”... warning me about associating with people who didn't have very good reputations. This statement about watching one’s character now seems to be the position that many Bahamians have taken in recent years. While we say we want to embrace people of all races and cultures, there’s definitely an underlying current of xenophobia that has painted all FOREIGNERS with the same brush. But is ‘foreign’ all bad?
MOU teaching services agreement signed between Bahamas and Cuban governments

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Approximately 60 teachers are expected to be engaged by the Bahamas Government as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Ministry of Education and the Cuban Government to provide services in the subjects of agricultural science, biology/chemistry, electrical installation, auto mechanics, mathematics, Spanish and French.

The MOU, signed February 21, 2020 by Cuban Ambassador Alejandro Garcia del Toro and the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd, the Minister of Education, augments a teaching services agreement between The Bahamas Government and the Government of Cuba.

Minister Lloyd said it is an honor and privilege to have Cuba assist The Bahamas in augmenting its teaching cohort particularly in the area of specialist teachers.

“Cuba has been a friend of The Bahamas and we have collaborated intimately with that country in the provision of educational resources to our country,” said Minister Lloyd.

He expressed “deep” gratitude to the government of Cuba, particularly the Ministry of Education, to be able to continue the 17-year-old relationship by signing an extension of the collaboration through the MOU.
AG Carl Bethel Says, FATF Granting of On-Site Visit is First Step in Exit Process from FATF Gray List

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, the Hon. Carl Bethel led a Bahamian delegation to represent The Bahamas at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plenary session in Paris this week, during which he addressed the task force.

The FATF has made the initial determination that The Bahamas has substantially completed its action plan, and merits an on-site assessment to verify strengthening of the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime.

The Attorney General stated today: “The granting of an on-site visit is the first step in the exit process from the FATF Gray List. It is critically important that The Bahamas showed measurable and sustained progress in addressing the deficiencies in our anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing regime, as well as in our combatting all identified risks offences.”

He congratulates all the regulatory agencies and the financial services sector upon their achievements to date in addressing perceived deficiencies. He urges all stakeholders to redouble their efforts to attain and maintain the highest standards of compliance and sound business management. He said, it is important that all stakeholders, financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professionals continue to adhere to the new standards and laws and that regulatory agencies continue to improve in their prudential oversight of the financial services.
GBDRF Collaborates with GBPA, Local and International NGOs To Help Rebuild 400 Grand Bahama Homes

Freeport, Grand Bahama – The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation, (GBDRF) in collaboration with its valued partners, has supported homeowners and helped restore hundreds of homes - and counting - in communities across Grand Bahama. Launched in November 2019, the Grand Bahama Home Repair Initiative was designed to assist homeowners in and around Freeport following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian. The program is a collaborative effort on the part of the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF) in partnership with various local and international partners including the Bahamas Red Cross, Rotary and SPB-USA.
﻿
Utilizing the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s (GBPA) geo-mapping system, the program successfully identified hundreds of storm-damaged properties in need of repairs. There are approximately twelve hundred applications currently under review with the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation.
National Honours Advisory Committee Invites the General Public to Nominate Persons to be Awarded

The advisory committee for National Honours announced, Thursday, February 20 during a press conference at Cabinet Office that it is inviting the general public to nominate persons fit to be conferred with an award under the National Honors Act 2016 and Regulations thereunder. Committee chairman Mark Humes (seated second from left) said among the established Societies of Honour under Section 5 of the Act are the Order of National Hero; the Order of The Bahamas; the Order of Merit; the Order of Excellence and the Order of the Lignum Vitae. These awards will recognize persons who have achieved excellence in designated categories while contributing to national development said Mr. Humes. Nomination forms may be obtained from the Cabinet Office in New Providence, the office of the administrator in all districts of the Family Islands and or via the government of the Bahamas website www.bahamas.gov.bs.

change Removal from the EU’s Tax Watch List Confirms The Bahamas Has Implemented Necessary Reforms

NASSAU, The Bahamas -- Acting Prime Minister the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest explained that the removal of The Bahamas from the European Union’s (EU) tax watch list is confirmation that The Bahamas has implemented the necessary reforms to meet the EU criteria on tax governance and cooperation on tax matters.

“It is confirmation that The Bahamas’ financial services industry is stable and governed by a sound regulatory regime,” the Acting Prime Minister added as he brought remarks at the Bahamas Financial Services Board Industry Development Series: ‘Financial Crimes Enforcement, Compliance and Risk Management’ at the British Colonial Hilton, Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

﻿Happy Hotel Celebrates Unflappable Employees

Freeport, Bahamas – Grand Bahama’s Happiest Hotel continued its tradition of honoring and celebrating its staff at its bi-annual Pelican Awards Ceremony. The highly anticipated event was held at the property’s Canal House meeting center where several of the company’s 60 employees were awarded special honors.

“2019 was a particularly challenging year for us because of hurricane Dorian but our employees really stepped up to make sure that the property was able to remain open,” said Pelican Bay Hotel Operations Manager, Della Bridgewater. “These awards give us an opportunity to showcase those who have given outstanding service and made exceptional contributions to our overall business success and were unflappable in the aftermath of Dorian .”
How Safe Are Gated Communities? Tactical PI’s Elston Bain Claims Eyes are Still Best Defense

Sixteen-year Royal Bahamas Police Force veteran, now CEO of a private security company, Elston Bain urged Nassau residents to step up personal vigilance, minimize risk and be aware of their surroundings.
﻿
Bain’s comments followed a rash of break-ins in gated communities throughout New Providence. Incidents have been reported in normally quiet and even exclusive neighbourhoods packed with amenities from east to west and as far south as Coral Harbour.

“Living in a gated community definitely adds a sense of security and comfort, particularly for families with young children who feel their young ones are safer playing outside, but those security gates are no guarantee against the criminal or criminals determined to do harm,” said Bain. “It is a sad state of affairs but when you combine certain factors including a breakdown in the social fabric and high youth unemployment, property crimes increase. As the fear of crime escalates, security gates at entry points of a community and security cameras that capture activity around a residence become less of a luxury and more of a standard expectation. They are all integral to a sense of security yet the single best weapon in anyone’s arsenal of personal protection is still utilization of your senses, including common sense. First, always be aware of your surroundings, almost as if you had to take notes on it. Be alert and watch activity around you. Heed the advice of law enforcement. It may sound boring and old, but no tool has ever compared to your own two eyes.”
Department of Education holds Professional Development Workshops for Family and Consumer Science Educators

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Interpersonal and communication skills and preparation for certifications and internships are among the essentials that teachers must impress upon students in Family and Consumer Science said Keyshan Bastian, Assistant Director of Education, Career and Technical Education Section.

“Your degree does not make you qualified. Your experience speaks to what you are able to do and the lifelong field that you develop. It doesn’t matter if you have a Masters’ Degree or PH.D. If you’ve never been in industry, you’re still coming in as a junior,” said Mrs. Bastian.

“If they’re coming in to make beds, let them spend a day making beds. If they’re coming in to work the front office, let them spend a day working front of office.”

Mrs. Bastian was among a panel of industry professionals who participated in a discussion during Family and Consumer Science Education Unit Spring 2020 Professional Development Workshop put on by the Department of Education for public and private junior and senior high school teachers. The theme for the workshop was ‘Curriculum Implementation: Transitioning Students from School to Work and Beyond’.
Have you ever heard your favorite local artists on the radio but couldn't quite make out the lyrics? See What I Sayin #SWIS is a brand new digital show created by Ewurabena 'Rabs' Appiah that gives you all the access you've been craving. Get to learn more about your favorite Bahamian musicians AND learn their lyrics at the same time. For their first episode, Rik Carey stopped by the show "See What I Sayin'" to discuss his new single Carryin On Bad.

Click Here to watch the full episode.
How Do You Know?

I Corinthians 15:1-11

Several years ago I had the opportunity to take some graduate courses in philosophy from Harvard University. Harvard has long been known for its intelligent and inquisitive student body, and those in the class I took were no different. As we looked at a variety of subjects from epistemology to metaphysics, they asked a lot of questions and received some good answers.

College students are a special breed. They have a hard time taking things at face value. They don’t believe things just because someone in authority told them it is so. They want to find out for themselves. I guess it’s all part of growing up and figuring things out for yourself.
New Providence Events
February 27th
  • DNA Town Hall Meeting on Immigration / S.C. McPhersion Jr High School / 7pm
February 29th
  • Party for the animals 7pm
March 1st
  • Mural Open Call: The Evolution of Bahamian Identity/The National Art Gallery
March 7th
  • BNT Pig Roast Dinner and Bon Fire 7pm
March 12th
  • A Conversation with the Minister: Ethics, Environment, & The Economy /Harry C. Moore Library / 10am
March 28th
  • Years of Scout Service 7pm
April 25th
  • PHA 9th Annual Push Walkathon / Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre / 5:30am
Grand Bahama Events
March 2nd
  • GB FNM Community Meeting / Sir Cecil Wallace Whitfield Centre / 6pm
March 5th - 7th
  • A sustainable Grand Bahama Exhibition
March 7th
  • Ocean View Retirement Village First Annual Alzheimer's Symposium The Great Room,  Ocean View Retirement Village/9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. 
  • Humane Society Pub Quiz/ Garden of the Groves 6pm dining and 7.30 pm quiz start
 March 12th
  • Kidney Day: Annual Candlelight Memorial Service /7:00 p.m. |Kidney Centre Grounds 
March 13th
  • GB Chamber of Commerce Business Luncheon Meeting / Grand Lucayan Resort / 12:30pm
March 21st              
  • Humane Society’s President’s Cocktail Party/Garden of the Groves/ 6:00 pm
April 18th
  • Berkshire Bahamas Farms Pig Roast / Taino Beach / 12pm - 6pm
Abaco Events
March 21st
  • Reef Ball 2020
