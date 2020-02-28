242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: February 27th 2020

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Why do we hate Foreigners so much?
My
grandmother and I am sure many other grandmas always used to say to me
when I was growing up…don’t get "painted with the same brush”... warning
me about associating with people who didn't have very good reputations.
This statement about watching one’s character now seems to be the
position that many Bahamians have taken in recent years. While we say we
want to embrace people of all races and cultures, there’s definitely an
underlying current of xenophobia that has painted all FOREIGNERS with
the same brush. But is ‘foreign’ all bad?
|
|
MOU teaching services agreement signed between Bahamas and Cuban governments
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – Approximately 60 teachers are expected to be engaged by
the Bahamas Government as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding
(MOU) signed between the Ministry of Education and the Cuban Government
to provide services in the subjects of agricultural science,
biology/chemistry, electrical installation, auto mechanics, mathematics,
Spanish and French.
The
MOU, signed February 21, 2020 by Cuban Ambassador Alejandro Garcia del
Toro and the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd, the Minister of Education, augments a
teaching services agreement between The Bahamas Government and the
Government of Cuba.
Minister
Lloyd said it is an honor and privilege to have Cuba assist The Bahamas
in augmenting its teaching cohort particularly in the area of
specialist teachers.
“Cuba
has been a friend of The Bahamas and we have collaborated intimately
with that country in the provision of educational resources to our
country,” said Minister Lloyd.
He
expressed “deep” gratitude to the government of Cuba, particularly the
Ministry of Education, to be able to continue the 17-year-old
relationship by signing an extension of the collaboration through the
MOU.
|
|
AG Carl Bethel Says, FATF Granting of On-Site Visit is First Step in Exit Process from FATF Gray List
Attorney
General and Minister of Legal Affairs, the Hon. Carl Bethel led a
Bahamian delegation to represent The Bahamas at the Financial Action
Task Force (FATF) Plenary session in Paris this week, during which he
addressed the task force.
The
FATF has made the initial determination that The Bahamas has
substantially completed its action plan, and merits an on-site
assessment to verify strengthening of the effectiveness of its AML/CFT
regime.
The
Attorney General stated today: “The granting of an on-site visit is the
first step in the exit process from the FATF Gray List. It is
critically important that The Bahamas showed measurable and sustained
progress in addressing the deficiencies in our anti-money laundering and
counter terrorism financing regime, as well as in our combatting all
identified risks offences.”
He
congratulates all the regulatory agencies and the financial services
sector upon their achievements to date in addressing perceived
deficiencies. He urges all stakeholders to redouble their efforts to
attain and maintain the highest standards of compliance and sound
business management. He said, it is important that all stakeholders,
financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and
professionals continue to adhere to the new standards and laws and that
regulatory agencies continue to improve in their prudential oversight of
the financial services.
|
|
GBDRF Collaborates with GBPA, Local and International NGOs To Help Rebuild 400 Grand Bahama Homes
Freeport,
Grand Bahama – The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation, (GBDRF) in
collaboration with its valued partners, has supported homeowners and
helped restore hundreds of homes - and counting - in communities across
Grand Bahama. Launched in November 2019, the Grand Bahama Home Repair
Initiative was designed to assist homeowners in and around Freeport
following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian. The program is a
collaborative effort on the part of the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief
Foundation (GBDRF) in partnership with various local and international
partners including the Bahamas Red Cross, Rotary and SPB-USA.
Utilizing
the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s (GBPA) geo-mapping system, the
program successfully identified hundreds of storm-damaged properties in
need of repairs. There are approximately twelve hundred applications
currently under review with the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation.
|
|
National Honours Advisory Committee Invites the General Public to Nominate Persons to be Awarded
The
advisory committee for National Honours announced, Thursday, February
20 during a press conference at Cabinet Office that it is inviting the
general public to nominate persons fit to be conferred with an award
under the National Honors Act 2016 and Regulations thereunder. Committee
chairman Mark Humes (seated second from left) said among the
established Societies of Honour under Section 5 of the Act are the Order
of National Hero; the Order of The Bahamas; the Order of Merit; the
Order of Excellence and the Order of the Lignum Vitae. These awards will
recognize persons who have achieved excellence in designated categories
while contributing to national development said Mr. Humes. Nomination
forms may be obtained from the Cabinet Office in New Providence, the
office of the administrator in all districts of the Family Islands and
or via the government of the Bahamas website www.bahamas.gov.bs.
|
|
change Removal from the EU’s Tax Watch List Confirms The Bahamas Has Implemented Necessary Reforms
NASSAU,
The Bahamas -- Acting Prime Minister the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest
explained that the removal of The Bahamas from the European Union’s (EU)
tax watch list is confirmation that The Bahamas has implemented the
necessary reforms to meet the EU criteria on tax governance and
cooperation on tax matters.
“It
is confirmation that The Bahamas’ financial services industry is stable
and governed by a sound regulatory regime,” the Acting Prime Minister
added as he brought remarks at the Bahamas Financial Services Board
Industry Development Series: ‘Financial Crimes Enforcement, Compliance
and Risk Management’ at the British Colonial Hilton, Wednesday, February
19, 2020.
|
|
Happy Hotel Celebrates Unflappable Employees
Freeport,
Bahamas – Grand Bahama’s Happiest Hotel continued its tradition of
honoring and celebrating its staff at its bi-annual Pelican Awards
Ceremony. The highly anticipated event was held at the property’s Canal
House meeting center where several of the company’s 60 employees were
awarded special honors.
“2019
was a particularly challenging year for us because of hurricane Dorian
but our employees really stepped up to make sure that the property was
able to remain open,” said Pelican Bay Hotel Operations Manager, Della
Bridgewater. “These awards give us an opportunity to showcase those who
have given outstanding service and made exceptional contributions to our
overall business success and were unflappable in the aftermath of
Dorian .”
|
|
How Safe Are Gated Communities? Tactical PI’s Elston Bain Claims Eyes are Still Best Defense
Sixteen-year
Royal Bahamas Police Force veteran, now CEO of a private security
company, Elston Bain urged Nassau residents to step up personal
vigilance, minimize risk and be aware of their surroundings.
Bain’s
comments followed a rash of break-ins in gated communities throughout
New Providence. Incidents have been reported in normally quiet and even
exclusive neighbourhoods packed with amenities from east to west and as
far south as Coral Harbour.
“Living
in a gated community definitely adds a sense of security and comfort,
particularly for families with young children who feel their young ones
are safer playing outside, but those security gates are no guarantee
against the criminal or criminals determined to do harm,” said Bain. “It
is a sad state of affairs but when you combine certain factors
including a breakdown in the social fabric and high youth unemployment,
property crimes increase. As the fear of crime escalates, security gates
at entry points of a community and security cameras that capture
activity around a residence become less of a luxury and more of a
standard expectation. They are all integral to a sense of security yet
the single best weapon in anyone’s arsenal of personal protection is
still utilization of your senses, including common sense. First, always
be aware of your surroundings, almost as if you had to take notes on it.
Be alert and watch activity around you. Heed the advice of law
enforcement. It may sound boring and old, but no tool has ever compared
to your own two eyes.”
|
|
Department of Education holds Professional Development Workshops for Family and Consumer Science Educators
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – Interpersonal and communication skills and preparation
for certifications and internships are among the essentials that
teachers must impress upon students in Family and Consumer Science said
Keyshan Bastian, Assistant Director of Education, Career and Technical
Education Section.
“Your
degree does not make you qualified. Your experience speaks to what you
are able to do and the lifelong field that you develop. It doesn’t
matter if you have a Masters’ Degree or PH.D. If you’ve never been in
industry, you’re still coming in as a junior,” said Mrs. Bastian.
“If
they’re coming in to make beds, let them spend a day making beds. If
they’re coming in to work the front office, let them spend a day working
front of office.”
Mrs.
Bastian was among a panel of industry professionals who participated in
a discussion during Family and Consumer Science Education Unit Spring
2020 Professional Development Workshop put on by the Department of
Education for public and private junior and senior high school teachers.
The theme for the workshop was ‘Curriculum Implementation:
Transitioning Students from School to Work and Beyond’.
|
|
|
Have
you ever heard your favorite local artists on the radio but couldn't
quite make out the lyrics? See What I Sayin #SWIS is a brand new digital
show created by Ewurabena 'Rabs' Appiah that gives you all the access
you've been craving. Get to learn more about your favorite Bahamian
musicians AND learn their lyrics at the same time. For their first
episode, Rik Carey stopped by the show "See What I Sayin'" to discuss
his new single Carryin On Bad.
|
|
How Do You Know?
I Corinthians 15:1-11
Several
years ago I had the opportunity to take some graduate courses in
philosophy from Harvard University. Harvard has long been known for its
intelligent and inquisitive student body, and those in the class I took
were no different. As we looked at a variety of subjects from
epistemology to metaphysics, they asked a lot of questions and received
some good answers.
College
students are a special breed. They have a hard time taking things at
face value. They don’t believe things just because someone in authority
told them it is so. They want to find out for themselves. I guess it’s
all part of growing up and figuring things out for yourself.
|
|
|
Join our
#242
Newsletter
|
|
Like our news? Great, send this to your friends and tell them how to join the 242newsbahamas
email list too
|
|
#242NewsWeather'cause its always Better in
The Bahamas:
|
|
February 27th
- DNA Town Hall Meeting on Immigration / S.C. McPhersion Jr High School / 7pm
February 29th
- Party for the animals 7pm
March 1st
- Mural Open Call: The Evolution of Bahamian Identity/The National Art Gallery
March 7th
-
BNT Pig Roast Dinner and Bon Fire 7pm
March 12th
- A Conversation with the Minister: Ethics, Environment, & The Economy /Harry C. Moore Library / 10am
March 28th
-
Years of Scout Service 7pm
April 25th
- PHA 9th Annual Push Walkathon / Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre / 5:30am
|
|
March 2nd
- GB FNM Community Meeting / Sir Cecil Wallace Whitfield Centre / 6pm
March 5th - 7th
- A sustainable Grand Bahama Exhibition
March 7th
- Ocean
View Retirement Village First Annual Alzheimer's Symposium The Great
Room, Ocean View Retirement Village/9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.
- Humane Society Pub Quiz/ Garden of the Groves 6pm dining and 7.30 pm quiz start
March 12th
- Kidney Day: Annual Candlelight Memorial Service /7:00 p.m. |Kidney Centre Grounds
March 13th
- GB Chamber of Commerce Business Luncheon Meeting / Grand Lucayan Resort / 12:30pm
March 21st
- Humane Society’s President’s Cocktail Party/Garden of the Groves/ 6:00 pm
April 18th
- Berkshire Bahamas Farms Pig Roast / Taino Beach / 12pm - 6pm
|