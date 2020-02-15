242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: February 14th 2020

|
Corona Chaos
The
world has gone ‘Coronavirus Crazy’; and with good reason we feel. The
global outbreak which has dominated local and international headlines in
recent weeks has raised major health concerns and is priority number
one for countries that have already been impacted by the disease. Even
with all the global media attention though, there is a lack of awareness
about the medical signs that you have the virus, the precautions one
should take, and even the root of the outbreak.
It
should go without saying that Novel Coronavirus should be taken
seriously, but it should not be overly dramatized. Twitter, for example,
blew up recently with people tweeting about how the epidemic would wipe
out half of the population of the world. Others suggested the need for
hazmat suits when opening packages from China while others still, talked
about outrightly avoiding anyone that looked Asian because they didn’t
want to come in contact with the virus. Truth is, there are a lot of
scared people, but some who become overly dramatic and somewhat insane
with their outlandish comments, including here at home.
|
|
Prime Minister Confident Bahamians Will Recover Post Hurricane Dorian
NASSAU,
The Bahamas - Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis expressed
confidence Bahamians will recover from the destruction caused by
Hurricane Dorian which struck North Abaco and Cays and East Grand Bahama
about five months ago.
He
made the statement in his first National Report on Hurricane Dorian
Restoration Effort, which aired on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He
intends to make similar reports on other national developments,
throughout the year.
|
|
RISE initiative Sees continued Success – More Local Businesses Awarded Grants
Team
RISE has approved another 14 companies for small business restoration
grants as Cohort II of the programme recently completed its final
Selection Committee process. RISE, which stands for Restoring Industries
and Sustaining Employment, is a partnership between The Grand Bahama
Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), and Mercy Corps International (MC), a
global humanitarian aid organization, along with key funding partners
Bacardi Global and the American Red Cross.
The
economic recovery initiative launched in December last year and has
already awarded nearly $160,000 in funding to local businesses. GBPA
Director, Henry St. George said, “We are encouraged by the quality of
applications coming in for RISE and the diligence of the applicants.
|
|
British High Commission officially re-opens in The Bahamas
Prime Minister the
Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis said The Bahamas is committed to the
economic partnership agreement that was signed with the United Kingdom
late last year and takes effect after the Brexit transition period ends
31 December 2020.
The agreement
ensures trade continuity with the UK following on from the 10-year-old
Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) signed between the Caribbean Forum
(CARIFORUM) and the European Union.
Prime Minister
Minnis was speaking on Wednesday at the official ceremony for the
reopening of the British High Commission in The Bahamas after more than a
decade.
The ceremony was
attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Darren Henfield; Sir
Simon McDonald, Head of the British Diplomatic Service; Her Excellency
Sarah Dickson, British High Commissioner to The Bahamas, and other
officials.
The reopening of
the Commission, said Prime Minister Minnis, will serve to deepen the
warm relationship that already exists between The Bahamas and the United
Kingdom.
|
|
Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Co. Now Official Distributor of
Pernod Ricard Products in The Bahamas
The
Bahamas – The Bahamian Brewery and Beverage (BBB)Company is proud to
announce a new partnership with the world-renowned Pernod Ricard
Caribbean and Central America. In a move that will expand the company’s
already impressive offering of premium wines and spirits, BBB will,
effective immediately, become the agent of record for the company’s
efforts in the Bahamas. With a stellar global reputation, Pernod Ricard
holds one of two top spots for global wines and spirits productions and
sales.
Now,
through BBB, The Bahamas will continue to enjoy access to the company’s
most popular brands including Martell Cognac, Jameson Irish Whiskey,
Absolut Vodka, and Kahlua Liqueur; as well as premium Champagne brands
like Mumm and Perrier-Jouët.
|
|
More than 200 online submissions on Small Home Repair Program Launch Day
FREEPORT
– More than 200 Bahamians made online submissions to the Small Home
Repair Program on its launch day in Grand Bahama on Monday.
As
of 3:45pm on the first day of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority’s
Small Home Repair Program there were 451 total users and 201 submissions
to the Authority’s website, www.drabahamas.org.
Prime
Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis pledged the full support of
his Government to help residents in the northern disaster zones restore
their lives as he launched the program on Monday in Grand Bahama.
|
|
Bacardi Pledges Massive Support for the Economic Recovery of GB Small Business Sector
Micro
and small businesses impacted by Hurricane Dorian received positive
news on Friday, January 31st that additional support is available to
assist them with post-storm recovery efforts. Executives of The Grand
Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), Mercy Corps International (MC),
and the American Red Cross (ARC) welcomed executives of Bacardi Limited
as an official supporting partner of the Hurricane Dorian recovery
efforts.
The
group visited Grand Bahama for a ceremonial signing and press
conference, announcing the nearly $1M in support for economic recovery.
The initiative is open to all small businesses affected by Hurricane
Dorian, and Bacardi funding will specifically target businesses within
the hospitality and tourism sectors.
|
|
Over 6,000 Volunteers to Give Up Personal Holidays to Help Mend Abaco
According to Jess
Thompson, a member of the All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) Bahamas Dart Team,
over the next two years over 6,000 volunteers will use their own work
holidays to help Abaco residents rebuild and recover from Hurricane
Dorian. He also credits local companies like Bahamas Waste for making it
happen.
Thompson,
a 29-year visitor to the Abacos, was one of the first of the NGO’s
volunteers on the ground after the storm, as he had knowledge of the
area. “I sold my business two years ago and my wife and I joined All
Hands and Hearts in the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma. It was a
logical decision to add me to the assessment (DART) team, I knew AHAH
and I knew the Abacos well” explained Thompson.
|
|
Heads of Agreement Signed for $300 Million Project in South Abaco
SANDY
POINT, South Abaco -- The Government of The Bahamas signed a Heads of
Agreement with Tyrsoz Family Holdings Ltd., February 13, 2020 for the
development of a $300 million project, one of the largest undertakings
for this island community.
Prime
Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis in his remarks said that
building the project on Abaco demonstrates the strong confidence
investors have in the government and the country.
The
developers are proposing a world class, environmentally sustainable
luxury island retreat with local appeal, community participation while
maintaining the natural charm of the environment.
|
|
URCA’s Pop-Up Offices and Town Meetings return to Eleuthera
Eleuthera,
Bahamas – Following a series of successful pop-up meetings on Grand
Bahama Island in December and January, the Utilities Regulation &
Competition Authority (URCA), is returning to the island this month and
will also take its message of stakeholder engagement and consumer
protection for all Bahamians to the island of Eleuthera.
Combining
its pop-up office strategy with a series of town hall meetings, URCA’s
Executive Team will focus on addressing a myriad of issues. These issues
range from ensuring access to and participation in URCA’s regulated
sectors, and in line with its 2020 Annual Plan, consultation on proposed
new consumer protection regulations for electricity consumers and
revised regulations for the telecommunications consumers which include
internet, fixed and mobile phones and Pay TV or Cable consumers.
|
|
Mia’s Abaco dishes land her top spot in Senior School Culinary Competition
By Kathryn Campbell
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – A malfunctioning oven did not deter her completely. In
fact, her Abaco Crab and Chicken Duff and Marsh Harbour Guava Rice
Cheese Cake landed her in the top spot of the senior high division of
this year’s Young Chef Culinary Competition.
With
only two minutes left on the clock to complete her dishes, Mia Adderley
discovered that the oven she was assigned to was not heating.
“The
oven felt as if it was heating, but it was not. I actually used two
different bakers so I could get my dishes out. It discouraged me but I
made it this far,” she said.
|
|
Minister Campbell attends Regional Consultation on Beijing+25
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the
Hon. Frankie A. Campbell, joined regional Ministers and senior
government officials from around the Caribbean in Barbados for a
Regional Consultation “on building a Coordinated position for Caribbean
negotiations on Beijing+25.”
Held
February 10-11 in Bridgetown, the Regional Consultation was sponsored
by UN Women, ParlAmericas, the University of the West Indies’ Institute
for Gender and Development Studies, Nita Barrow Unit, Mona Campus,
Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWIL) and the Westminster Foundation for
Democracy.
|
|
|
