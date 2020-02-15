Saturday, February 15, 2020

#242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: February 14th 2020

Corona Chaos 

The world has gone ‘Coronavirus Crazy’; and with good reason we feel. The global outbreak which has dominated local and international headlines in recent weeks has raised major health concerns and is priority number one for countries that have already been impacted by the disease. Even with all the global media attention though, there is a lack of awareness about the medical signs that you have the virus, the precautions one should take, and even the root of the outbreak. 

It should go without saying that Novel Coronavirus should be taken seriously, but it should not be overly dramatized. Twitter, for example, blew up recently with people tweeting about how the epidemic would wipe out half of the population of the world. Others suggested the need for hazmat suits when opening packages from China while others still, talked about outrightly avoiding anyone that looked Asian because they didn’t want to come in contact with the virus. Truth is, there are a lot of scared people, but some who become overly dramatic and somewhat insane with their outlandish comments, including here at home.
Prime Minister Confident Bahamians Will Recover Post Hurricane Dorian

NASSAU, The Bahamas - Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis expressed confidence Bahamians will recover from the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian which struck North Abaco and Cays and East Grand Bahama about five months ago.

He made the statement in his first National Report on Hurricane Dorian Restoration Effort, which aired on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He intends to make similar reports on other national developments, throughout the year.
RISE initiative Sees continued Success – More Local Businesses Awarded Grants

Team RISE has approved another 14 companies for small business restoration grants as Cohort II of the programme recently completed its final Selection Committee process. RISE, which stands for Restoring Industries and Sustaining Employment, is a partnership between The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), and Mercy Corps International (MC), a global humanitarian aid organization, along with key funding partners Bacardi Global and the American Red Cross.

The economic recovery initiative launched in December last year and has already awarded nearly $160,000 in funding to local businesses. GBPA Director, Henry St. George said, “We are encouraged by the quality of applications coming in for RISE and the diligence of the applicants.
British High Commission officially re-opens in The Bahamas

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis said The Bahamas is committed to the economic partnership agreement that was signed with the United Kingdom late last year and takes effect after the Brexit transition period ends 31 December 2020.
The agreement ensures trade continuity with the UK following on from the 10-year-old Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) signed between the Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) and the European Union. 

Prime Minister Minnis was speaking on Wednesday at the official ceremony for the reopening of the British High Commission in The Bahamas after more than a decade.
The ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Darren Henfield; Sir Simon McDonald, Head of the British Diplomatic Service; Her Excellency Sarah Dickson, British High Commissioner to The Bahamas, and other officials.
The reopening of the Commission, said Prime Minister Minnis, will serve to deepen the warm relationship that already exists between The Bahamas and the United Kingdom.
Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Co. Now Official Distributor of
Pernod Ricard Products in The Bahamas

The Bahamas – The Bahamian Brewery and Beverage (BBB)Company is proud to announce a new partnership with the world-renowned Pernod Ricard Caribbean and Central America. In a move that will expand the company’s already impressive offering of premium wines and spirits, BBB will, effective immediately, become the agent of record for the company’s efforts in the Bahamas. With a stellar global reputation, Pernod Ricard holds one of two top spots for global wines and spirits productions and sales.

Now, through BBB, The Bahamas will continue to enjoy access to the company’s most popular brands including Martell Cognac, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Absolut Vodka, and Kahlua Liqueur; as well as premium Champagne brands like Mumm and Perrier-Jouët.
More than 200 online submissions on Small Home Repair Program Launch Day

FREEPORT – More than 200 Bahamians made online submissions to the Small Home Repair Program on its launch day in Grand Bahama on Monday.

As of 3:45pm on the first day of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority’s Small Home Repair Program there were 451 total users and 201 submissions to the Authority’s website, www.drabahamas.org.
﻿
Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis pledged the full support of his Government to help residents in the northern disaster zones restore their lives as he launched the program on Monday in Grand Bahama.
Bacardi Pledges Massive Support for the Economic Recovery of GB Small Business Sector

Micro and small businesses impacted by Hurricane Dorian received positive news on Friday, January 31st that additional support is available to assist them with post-storm recovery efforts. Executives of The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), Mercy Corps International (MC), and the American Red Cross (ARC) welcomed executives of Bacardi Limited as an official supporting partner of the Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.
﻿
The group visited Grand Bahama for a ceremonial signing and press conference, announcing the nearly $1M in support for economic recovery. The initiative is open to all small businesses affected by Hurricane Dorian, and Bacardi funding will specifically target businesses within the hospitality and tourism sectors.
Over 6,000 Volunteers to Give Up Personal Holidays to Help Mend Abaco

According to Jess Thompson, a member of the All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) Bahamas Dart Team, over the next two years over 6,000 volunteers will use their own work holidays to help Abaco residents rebuild and recover from Hurricane Dorian. He also credits local companies like Bahamas Waste for making it happen.

Thompson, a 29-year visitor to the Abacos, was one of the first of the NGO’s volunteers on the ground after the storm, as he had knowledge of the area. “I sold my business two years ago and my wife and I joined All Hands and Hearts in the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma. It was a logical decision to add me to the assessment (DART) team, I knew AHAH and I knew the Abacos well” explained Thompson.
Heads of Agreement Signed for $300 Million Project in South Abaco

SANDY POINT, South Abaco -- The Government of The Bahamas signed a Heads of Agreement with Tyrsoz Family Holdings Ltd., February 13, 2020 for the development of a $300 million project, one of the largest undertakings for this island community.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis in his remarks said that building the project on Abaco demonstrates the strong confidence investors have in the government and the country.
﻿
The developers are proposing a world class, environmentally sustainable luxury island retreat with local appeal, community participation while maintaining the natural charm of the environment.
URCA’s Pop-Up Offices and Town Meetings return to Eleuthera
﻿
Eleuthera, Bahamas – Following a series of successful pop-up meetings on Grand Bahama Island in December and January, the Utilities Regulation & Competition Authority (URCA), is returning to the island this month and will also take its message of stakeholder engagement and consumer protection for all Bahamians to the island of Eleuthera.
Combining its pop-up office strategy with a series of town hall meetings, URCA’s Executive Team will focus on addressing a myriad of issues. These issues range from ensuring access to and participation in URCA’s regulated sectors, and in line with its 2020 Annual Plan, consultation on proposed new consumer protection regulations for electricity consumers and revised regulations for the telecommunications consumers which include internet, fixed and mobile phones and Pay TV or Cable consumers.
Mia’s Abaco dishes land her top spot in Senior School Culinary Competition
By Kathryn Campbell

NASSAU, The Bahamas – A malfunctioning oven did not deter her completely. In fact, her Abaco Crab and Chicken Duff and Marsh Harbour Guava Rice Cheese Cake landed her in the top spot of the senior high division of this year’s Young Chef Culinary Competition.

With only two minutes left on the clock to complete her dishes, Mia Adderley discovered that the oven she was assigned to was not heating.

“The oven felt as if it was heating, but it was not. I actually used two different bakers so I could get my dishes out. It discouraged me but I made it this far,” she said.
Minister Campbell attends Regional Consultation on Beijing+25

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell, joined regional Ministers and senior government officials from around the Caribbean in Barbados for a Regional Consultation “on building a Coordinated position for Caribbean negotiations on Beijing+25.”

Held February 10-11 in Bridgetown, the Regional Consultation was sponsored by UN Women, ParlAmericas, the University of the West Indies’ Institute for Gender and Development Studies, Nita Barrow Unit, Mona Campus, Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWIL) and the Westminster Foundation for Democracy.
New Providence Events
February 17th 2020
  • Wedding Certificate Course Registration 6pm - 7pm
February 29th 2020
  • Party for the animals 7pm
March 7th 2020
  • BNT Pig Roast Dinner and Bon Fire 7pm
March 28th 2020
  • Years of Scout Service 7pm
Grand Bahama Events
February 17th & 18th 2020
  • URCA GB Pop - Up Office 9 - 12:30
March 5th - 7th 2020
  • A sustainable Grand Bahama Exhibition
  • March 7th- Humane Society Pub Quiz 6pm Dinner/7pm Quiz
March 21st 2020
  • Humane Societys Presidents Cocktail Party 6pm
Abaco Events
March 21st 2020
  • Reef Ball 2020
Eleuthera
February 19 - 20th
  • URCA Pop Up and Town Hall Meetings
