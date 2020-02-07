242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: February 6th 2020

|
Marijuana Commission Report tabled
in House of Assembly
Recommendations
include legalization for medicinal use, decriminalization of possession
of one ounce or less.The legalization of cannabis for medical and
scientific purposes and the decriminalization of possession of one ounce
or less of cannabis for personal use for people over 21 are among the
main recommendations included in the preliminary report from the Bahamas
National Commission on Marijuana.
Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis tabled the report in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 5 February 2020.
Fire Station At LPIA to Receive Major Facelift
The government has
entered into a $3.8 million contract with Inline Project Company
Limited to renovate the fire station at Lynden Pindling International
Airport. A contract signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Public
Works, January 30, 2020. Minister of Public Works, the Hon. Desmond
Bannister said that the station was badly damaged during the passing of
Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
“Due to the damage
and destruction caused by hurricane Matthew throughout The Bahamas in
October 2016, it is critical that repairs be made to the Fire Services
building,” said Minister Bannister. “The construction repairs will
include structural, mechanical and electrical works.”
First Grand Bahamian joins MSC Divina
MSC Divina
welcomed the first Grand Bahamian, Raymond Campbell, to its crew on
Tuesday when it docked at Freeport Harbour for the first time as a part
of the MSC Cruises Employment Initiative, Grand Bahama, in partnership
with the Office of the Prime Minister.The staff officially welcomed the
first of 220 Grand Bahamians who have the opportunity to train and then
work on one of the MSC Cruise Ships.
With 60 nationalities represented on the ship, it has the capacity to hold 4,400 passengers and 1,300 crew members.
Representing the
Office of the Prime Minister in Grand Bahama were: Clothilda Whymns,
First Assistant Secretary; Lady Naomi Wallace-Whitfield, Office Manager
and other support staff.
Small Home Repair Programme begins February 10
The Government’s
Small Home Repair Programme, through which Bahamian homeowners in
Hurricane Dorian-impacted areas could receive thousands of dollars in
vouchers, will launch on February 10.
Katherine
Forbes-Smith, Managing Director of the Bahamas Disaster Reconstruction
Authority, made the announcement Thursday, January 30 at a town hall
meeting for the East Grand Bahama District at the Bahamas Union of
Teachers Hall in Freeport.
There will be four
categories for which vouchers will be granted. Residents whose homes
were assessed with minimal damage will be eligible for $2,500 in
vouchers; those with medium damage will be eligible for $5,000 in
vouchers; those with major damage will be eligible for $7,500 in
vouchers; and those whose homes were destroyed will be eligible for
$10,000 in vouchers.
Cleveland Clinic Florida Places Spotlight on Heart Disease & Obesity with 2nd Lecture
For more than a
decade, the leading cause of death among Bahamians has been heart
disease with mortality numbers increasing year over year. In
collaboration with physicians and key figures in the healthcare
community of The Bahamas, Cleveland Clinic Florida hopes to raise
awareness on this epidemic with the second in its series of lectures
under the theme, Heart Health: Hypertension and the Impact of Obesity in
Heart Disease. The lecture is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12,
2020 at 6pm in Salon II at Rosewood, Baha Mar.
“Cleveland Clinic
Florida has a long history with The Bahamas and our commitment to
educate the public and provide information on latest developments in
medical research is ongoing,” said Ana Luisa Uria, Director of
International Business Development, Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Port Group Limited announces promotion of Glendia Sweeting as Manager of Group Corporate Affairs
Director
of Group Corporate Affairs and Government Relations at Port Group,
Limited (PGL), Philcher Grant, today announced the promotion of Glendia
Sweeting as Manager of Group Corporate Affairs at Port Group Limited.
“Mrs. Sweeting has
worked in various capacities within the group of companies, and we are
confident that her knowledge of the business and experience will further
enrich the team,” said Ms. Grant. “She brings a unique perspective that
will help shape our vision and strategic direction.”
Mrs. Sweeting, who joined the Company in 2013, assumed the role effective February 1, 2020 reporting to Ms. Grant.
Royal Caribbean Donates Supplies to Assist with Repair of Hugh Campbell Primary School
Royal Caribbean
Cruises Ltd. made a donation of $50,000 worth of supplies and equipment
to Hugh Campbell Primary School to assist with repair of extensive
damage caused by recent Hurricane Dorian. Minister of Education, the
Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd accepted the donation on behalf of the school,
January 31, 2020. Representing Royal Caribbean was Vice-President,
Government Relations/Americas Russell Benford.
As Royal Caribbean
celebrates its 50th anniversary, Minister Lloyd stated the company has
been a partner of The Bahamas for many years: “Royal Caribbean Cruise
Lines is today continuing its great gift of generosity to our school and
to our country. When we were born as a nation, you came into being as a
company – 50 years ago – so we have grown together. As you’ve
indicated, we have been more than just partners, we are the deepest of
friends, and you and your company have demonstrated that in a most
profound and significant way.
Bahamas Brand Dominates Again At South Florida’s Sawgrass Mills Mall
The Islands Of The
Bahamas brand is once again dominating one of the South’s largest
shopping establishments, Sawgrass Mills Mall, Sunrise, Florida. The
domination began on January 16 and shoppers have one final weekend to
experience the showcase which ends February 9.
The domination
features large Bahamas banners hanging throughout the mall and a
spectacular banner in a wide-open area where three of the mall’s avenues
meet. Bahamas tourism representatives and their partners are on hand at
a booth in the mall between 12 noon and 6 pm each Thursday through
Sunday in Avenue Two, just outside of Godiva Chocolate Store.
At The Bahamas
booth shoppers can receive updates, informational flyers, and
promotional items, as well as information on specials from Bahamas
travel vendors and register to win prize giveaways.
ParrisWhittaker is Named Commercial Litigation Law Firm of the Year in the Bahamas 2020
ParrisWhittaker
has been honoured as the Commercial Litigation Firm of the Year in the
Bahamas for the second consecutive year by Global Law Experts (GLE), the
premier guide to the leading legal professionals throughout the world.
“We have the
utmost respect for Global Law Experts and the work that they do,” said
Jacy Whittaker, founding partner of ParrisWhittaker.
“Our team
certainly doesn’t set out to win awards like this. However, when we do,
we take the acknowledgement seriously and take it as a sign that we’re
serving our clients at the highest level possible.”
GLE recognises
legal firms and individuals that make a difference in their given area
of practice, within their geographical region. The GLE awards and
listings reach 70,000 monthly users, with 2019’s awards garnering
480,000 unique visitors to date.
They received over
120,000 responses from business directors, in-house legal counsel,
independent law firms, high net-worth individuals, bar associations,
visitors to the GLE website and LinkedIn users.
