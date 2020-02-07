242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: February 6th 2020

Friday, February 7, 2020

Marijuana Commission Report tabled
in House of Assembly
﻿
Recommendations include legalization for medicinal use, decriminalization of possession of one ounce or less.The legalization of cannabis for medical and scientific purposes and the decriminalization of possession of one ounce or less of cannabis for personal use for people over 21 are among the main recommendations included in the preliminary report from the Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis tabled the report in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 5 February 2020. 
Fire Station At LPIA to Receive Major Facelift

The government has entered into a $3.8 million contract with Inline Project Company Limited to renovate the fire station at Lynden Pindling International Airport. A contract signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Public Works, January 30, 2020. Minister of Public Works, the Hon. Desmond Bannister said that the station was badly damaged during the passing of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

“Due to the damage and destruction caused by hurricane Matthew throughout The Bahamas in October 2016, it is critical that repairs be made to the Fire Services building,” said Minister Bannister. “The construction repairs will include structural, mechanical and electrical works.”
First Grand Bahamian joins MSC Divina

MSC Divina welcomed the first Grand Bahamian, Raymond Campbell, to its crew on Tuesday when it docked at Freeport Harbour for the first time as a part of the MSC Cruises Employment Initiative, Grand Bahama, in partnership with the Office of the Prime Minister.The staff officially welcomed the first of 220 Grand Bahamians who have the opportunity to train and then work on one of the MSC Cruise Ships.

With 60 nationalities represented on the ship, it has the capacity to hold 4,400 passengers and 1,300 crew members.
Representing the Office of the Prime Minister in Grand Bahama were: Clothilda Whymns, First Assistant Secretary; Lady Naomi Wallace-Whitfield, Office Manager and other support staff.
Small Home Repair Programme begins February 10

The Government’s Small Home Repair Programme, through which Bahamian homeowners in Hurricane Dorian-impacted areas could receive thousands of dollars in vouchers, will launch on February 10.
Katherine Forbes-Smith, Managing Director of the Bahamas Disaster Reconstruction Authority, made the announcement Thursday, January 30 at a town hall meeting for the East Grand Bahama District at the Bahamas Union of Teachers Hall in Freeport.

There will be four categories for which vouchers will be granted. Residents whose homes were assessed with minimal damage will be eligible for $2,500 in vouchers; those with medium damage will be eligible for $5,000 in vouchers; those with major damage will be eligible for $7,500 in vouchers; and those whose homes were destroyed will be eligible for $10,000 in vouchers.
Cleveland Clinic Florida Places Spotlight on Heart Disease & Obesity with 2nd Lecture
﻿
For more than a decade, the leading cause of death among Bahamians has been heart disease with mortality numbers increasing year over year. In collaboration with physicians and key figures in the healthcare community of The Bahamas, Cleveland Clinic Florida hopes to raise awareness on this epidemic with the second in its series of lectures under the theme, Heart Health: Hypertension and the Impact of Obesity in Heart Disease. The lecture is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 6pm in Salon II at Rosewood, Baha Mar. 

“Cleveland Clinic Florida has a long history with The Bahamas and our commitment to educate the public and provide information on latest developments in medical research is ongoing,” said Ana Luisa Uria, Director of International Business Development, Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Port Group Limited announces promotion of Glendia Sweeting as Manager of Group Corporate Affairs

Director of Group Corporate Affairs and Government Relations at Port Group, Limited (PGL), Philcher Grant, today announced the promotion of Glendia Sweeting as Manager of Group Corporate Affairs at Port Group Limited. 

“Mrs. Sweeting has worked in various capacities within the group of companies, and we are confident that her knowledge of the business and experience will further enrich the team,” said Ms. Grant. “She brings a unique perspective that will help shape our vision and strategic direction.”
Mrs. Sweeting, who joined the Company in 2013, assumed the role effective February 1, 2020 reporting to Ms. Grant.
Royal Caribbean Donates Supplies to Assist with Repair of Hugh Campbell Primary School

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. made a donation of $50,000 worth of supplies and equipment to Hugh Campbell Primary School to assist with repair of extensive damage caused by recent Hurricane Dorian. Minister of Education, the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd accepted the donation on behalf of the school, January 31, 2020. Representing Royal Caribbean was Vice-President, Government Relations/Americas Russell Benford.

As Royal Caribbean celebrates its 50th anniversary, Minister Lloyd stated the company has been a partner of The Bahamas for many years: “Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines is today continuing its great gift of generosity to our school and to our country. When we were born as a nation, you came into being as a company – 50 years ago – so we have grown together. As you’ve indicated, we have been more than just partners, we are the deepest of friends, and you and your company have demonstrated that in a most profound and significant way.
Bahamas Brand Dominates Again At South Florida’s Sawgrass Mills Mall
﻿
The Islands Of The Bahamas brand is once again dominating one of the South’s largest shopping establishments, Sawgrass Mills Mall, Sunrise, Florida. The domination began on January 16 and shoppers have one final weekend to experience the showcase which ends February 9.

The domination features large Bahamas banners hanging throughout the mall and a spectacular banner in a wide-open area where three of the mall’s avenues meet. Bahamas tourism representatives and their partners are on hand at a booth in the mall between 12 noon and 6 pm each Thursday through Sunday in Avenue Two, just outside of Godiva Chocolate Store. 
At The Bahamas booth shoppers can receive updates, informational flyers, and promotional items, as well as information on specials from Bahamas travel vendors and register to win prize giveaways.
ParrisWhittaker is Named Commercial Litigation Law Firm of the Year in the Bahamas 2020

ParrisWhittaker has been honoured as the Commercial Litigation Firm of the Year in the Bahamas for the second consecutive year by Global Law Experts (GLE), the premier guide to the leading legal professionals throughout the world.
“We have the utmost respect for Global Law Experts and the work that they do,” said Jacy Whittaker, founding partner of ParrisWhittaker.

“Our team certainly doesn’t set out to win awards like this. However, when we do, we take the acknowledgement seriously and take it as a sign that we’re serving our clients at the highest level possible.”

GLE recognises legal firms and individuals that make a difference in their given area of practice, within their geographical region. The GLE awards and listings reach 70,000 monthly users, with 2019’s awards garnering 480,000 unique visitors to date.
They received over 120,000 responses from business directors, in-house legal counsel, independent law firms, high net-worth individuals, bar associations, visitors to the GLE website and LinkedIn users.
New Providence Events
February 8th and 9th 2020
  • Tru Tru Bahamian Festival 10am
March 7th 2020
  • BNT Pig Roast Dinner and Bon Fire 7pm
Grand Bahama Events
February 4th & 6th 2020
  • Songwritters in Hopetown
February 8th 2020
  • Kids Chocolate Valentines Workshop- Bootleg Chocolates 10am - 2pm
  • Freeport RFC vs Cuckoos /Heineken Cup
March 5th - 7th 2020
  • A sustainable Grand Bahama Exhibition
  • March 7th- Humane Society Pub Quiz 6pm Dinner/7pm Quiz
March 21st 2020
  • Humane Societys Presidents Cocktail Party 6pm
Abaco Events
February 8th 2020
  • Petes Pub Art Show
March 21st 2020
  • Reef Ball 2020
