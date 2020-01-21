Tuesday, January 21, 2020
World Travel Awards unveils Caribbean winners at Sandals Royal Bahamian
The finest travel brands in the Caribbean have been unveiled at a star-studded gala ceremony in the Bahamas.
The elite of the travel industry assembled for the World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala Ceremony 2020 to find out who amongst them had been crowned best of the best.
The red-carpet evening, hosted at Sandals Royal Bahamian, marked the opening leg of the World Travel Awards Grand Tour 2020 – an annual search for the finest travel and tourism organisations in the world. Read more >>