Wednesday, January 29, 2020

World News Media Looks at How Financial Services in The Bahamas are Changing in the Latest Issue of World Finance

Elsworth Johnson, Minister of Financial Services, Trade, Industry and Immigration

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest issue of World Finance, Elsworth Johnson, Minister of Financial Services, Trade, Industry and Immigration at The Bahamas Financial Services Board highlights the island nation's robust financial sector. For over 80 years The Bahamas has maintained a successful track record of competing for foreign direct investment and offering wealth management services. One of the key reasons for this success is The Bahamas' position as an internationally recognised centre for the provision of financial services.  Read more >>
