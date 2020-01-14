Women’s tennis coasts to victory at Bahamas invitational

Redshirt senior Jada Hart finished the weekend undefeated through six matches as UCLA women's tennis competed at the Pink Flamingo Invitational in the Bahamas. Her last singles match was a 6-2 win over Miami's Daevenia Achong. (Tanmay Shankar/Assistant Photo editor)
The Bruins started the new year off strong.
No. 4 UCLA women’s tennis returned home from its trip to the Bahamas, winning 21 total matches at the Pink Flamingo Invitational held at the Baha Mar resort. The Bruins concluded their weekend with seven wins on Sunday.
"Playing in the Bahamas for the first time was good for me," said redshirt senior Jada Hart said. "I think just playing in a nice environment and beautiful resort really help me play carefree and allowed me not to stress because the facility was nice, and just being thankful to have this opportunity playing that I took advantage of over the weekend."