Wilson: Heads Should Roll Over Teacher Shortage

BUT president Belinda Wilson.
Tribune Staff Reporter
sthompson@tribunemedia.net
BAHAMAS Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson said “heads should roll” due to the “perennial” shortage of teachers, adding more than 100 teachers are still waiting to be placed in schools by the Ministry of Education since the 2019-2020 school year started.
“Teachers are needed, and they are needed now. Some heads should roll because this is a perennial problem,” said Mrs Wilson.
Over 90 percent of these teachers who graduated from the University of the Bahamas had government scholarships and, according to Mrs Wilson, by now these teachers should have been allocated to schools. Read more >>