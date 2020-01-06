Why you should still vacation in the Bahamas this year, especially after Hurricane Dorian

Bonefishing in Andros
Sarah Sekula
Ask a dozen different people what the Bahamas means to them, and you’ll get a dozen different answers. For photographer Reno Curling, there is no place like it on earth.
“As a photographer, I often have chances to traverse mainland Exuma and the more than 300 surrounding cays and the breathtaking views never cease to amaze me,” he says. “The natural beauty of this chain of islands is unmatched.”
It’s his lifelong home and a place that he wants to see thrive for generations to come. In order to help Grand Bahama Island and The Abacos recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, he wants to encourage travelers to visit the islands which were unaffected by the storm. Read more >>