Thursday, January 16, 2020
Wärtsilä signs operation and maintenance agreement following commissioning of Bahamian power plant
The Clifton Pier Station A power plant project was awarded to Wärtsilä in December 2018 on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract. The plant was urgently needed to replace an ageing facility, and to improve the reliability of the local grid. Wärtsilä delivered the new plant on a fast-track basis and succeeded in completing the entire project, from contract signing to commissioning, in just 12 months. Read more >>