Thursday, January 16, 2020

Wärtsilä signs operation and maintenance agreement following commissioning of Bahamian power plant

A 132 MW power plant in The Commonwealth of Bahamas, supplied and built by the technology group Wärtsilä, was taken into commercial operation in December 2019. At the same time, Wärtsilä signed a two-year operation and maintenance (O&M) agreement with the plant owner, the Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd (BPL). Wärtsilä will transition, train, and develop the owner’s Bahamian work force for managing the new technology, while also providing key performance guarantees.

The Clifton Pier Station A power plant project was awarded to Wärtsilä in December 2018 on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract. The plant was urgently needed to replace an ageing facility, and to improve the reliability of the local grid. Wärtsilä delivered the new plant on a fast-track basis and succeeded in completing the entire project, from contract signing to commissioning, in just 12 months.  Read more >>
