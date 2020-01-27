University of Arkansas team works satellite images in Hurrican Dorian response

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019 file photo a basketball board is seen next to a car among the debris left by Hurricane Dorian, in a neighborhood destroyed by the storm in Abaco, Bahamas. Any concern about whether it was appropriate to be playing sports in the Bahamas while parts of the multi-island nation continue to recover from the effects of the storm was quickly dispelled by officials. Officials are hoping tourism and upcoming sporting events aid recovery efforts by boosting the economy to pay for reconstruction and raising awareness for people to donate or volunteer for ongoing work. Participants in those events _ including the eight-team Atlantis tournament opening Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 are also helping in the recovery. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
"Out of the entire neighborhood I was looking at, there wasn't a house standing," said Cassie Howe, a first-year doctoral student in the Department of Geosciences at the University of Arkansas.
Howe and other UA volunteers pored over images of the storm-battered Bahamas in September, part of a team response to natural disasters making use of data from satellites orbiting the Earth. Read more >>