This private-island getaway goes up for sale in the Bahamas

Clove Cay is a private island that's for sale in the Bahamas. (Handout)
A 145-acre island that could be your own slice of paradise has hit the auction block, with the price starting at $10 million.
Clove Cay, a private island in the Bahamas, showcases a 4,000-square-foot home, more than two miles of oceanfront and lots of space to build adjacent to pristine beaches.
Among Clove Cay’s “notable neighbors” who reside on other islands, according to a sales brochure: Actor Johnny Depp, country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, magician David Copperfield, actor-producer Tyler Perry and hedge fund titan Mark Holowesko of the Templeton Funds. Read more >>