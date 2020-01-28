The Sunshine Economy: Rebuilding The Northern Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian

A ship sits hundreds of yards from the ocean in Marsh Harbour four months after Hurricane Dorian.
Great Abaco Island remains beautiful but scarred. It is scarred from the seemingly endless hours of winds and water from Hurricane Dorian in September. Its economy is quiet — quieted by the worst storm spawned from warm Atlantic waters ever to hit the Bahamas. And its residents are few. Thousands forced off the island because they have no homes any longer.
Healing from a hurricane, especially one as strong and devastating as Dorian, will be measured in years.