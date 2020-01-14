The New York Times has listed The Bahamas as one of its top "52 places to go in 2020."

Danita Delmont/Shutterstock.com
The hundreds of islands that make up the Bahamas are so pristine that the astronaut Scott Kelly deemed them Earth’s most easily recognizable place from space – and one of its most beautiful. About 6.6 million people visited the Bahamas in 2018, but in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the Category 5 monster that slammed into the archipelago in September, that number took a nosedive. Four months later, only Great Abaco remains too damaged to visit; many islands, including the 120-mile-long Exumas chain – home of the famous swimming pigs – were not hit by the storm. And the Bahamas, where close to half the economy depends on tourism, needs visitors’ dollars to shore up critical rebuilding efforts. Read more >>